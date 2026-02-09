WireCo Powers the Next Lift with New Crane Rope Lineup at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Rope Sample Area

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WireCo, a global supplier of wire and synthetic rope solutions, will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3–7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA).Against a backdrop of rising load demands and increased focus on lifecycle performance, WireCo will highlight its latest crane rope technologies at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026. It will present a range of crane rope solutions, including multiple rope samples, with a strong focus on “Made in USA” products from its CASAR and OLIVEIRA brands. Recent introductions, led by CASAR Lazerlift, alongside CASAR Boomfit and OLIVEIRA Durascend, will take center stage.CASAR Lazerlift is a rotation-resistant hoist rope developed for use in large telescopic cranes, crawler cranes, and high-capacity tower cranes. Engineered for demanding lifts, it delivers consistent spooling behavior and high minimum breaking force. Lazerlift was introduced in 2025 following both controlled testing and evaluation in operational crane environments.“Lazerlift was developed in direct response to the operating conditions we are seeing across today’s large and high-capacity cranes,” said Timothy Klein, WireCo’s Senior Principal Engineer, Global Lifting and Fabrication. “By focusing on consistent spooling and strength performance, we are addressing modern lifting demands, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG allows us to put that performance front and center.”Also featured will be the CASAR Boomfit, a steel rope designed for use as an adjustment rope in boom hoist applications on telescopic, crawler, and large tower cranes. Boomfit is constructed to support multi-layer spooling conditions and incorporates a plastic-coated steel core developed using CASAR rope technology. The design is intended to support durability and stable performance in heavy-duty crane applications.OLIVEIRA Durascend completes the product lineup on display. A rotation-resistant, compacted rope, Durascend is designed for small to medium-sized tower and mobile cranes. Available in diameters from 8 mm to 19 mm, it offers a cost-efficient solution for crane applications where higher-performance rope constructions are not required.“Our current crane rope portfolio reflects a deliberate effort to address different lifting requirements without over-specifying solutions,” said David Rowatt, PhD, PE, Chief Technical Officer, WireCo. “Across Lazerlift, Boomfit, and Durascend, we are providing operators with clearly defined options that align performance, application needs, and cost considerations.”WireCo’s presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 will provide attendees an opportunity to review rope constructions and applications across a wide range of crane types and operating requirements. Join us at booth N10519 in the North Hall and engage directly with the WireCo team on crane rope selection and use cases.For more information about WireCo and its crane rope solutions, please visit www.wireco.com About WireCoWireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.Media Contacts:Dan BurchVice President, Marketing & CommunicationsWireCo+1-816-270-4829danburch@wireco.com

