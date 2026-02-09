Virginia Family Chiropractic's Trilingual Doctor Expands Healthcare Access in Woodbridge

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

Dr. Cameron Hatam serves Prince William County's diverse population in English, Spanish, and Farsi

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a county where more than one in four residents identifies as Hispanic and thousands of families speak languages other than English at home, finding a healthcare provider who can communicate directly has become increasingly difficult. Virginia Family Chiropractic addresses this gap at its Woodbridge location, where Dr. Cameron Hatam, DC, provides chiropractic care in English, Spanish, and Farsi to patients throughout Prince William County.Prince William County ranks third in Virginia for Hispanic population concentration, with 25.7% of its nearly 500,000 residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which includes Northern Virginia, is also home to approximately 36,000 Iranian Americans, making it the third-largest Persian community in the United States. Research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine demonstrates that patients who receive care from providers speaking their preferred language experience better health outcomes, improved comprehension, and greater satisfaction with treatment.Dr. Hatam completed his undergraduate education at George Mason University, where he was exposed to Northern Virginia's multicultural population firsthand. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida and holds certifications in Chiropractic BioPhysics, the Graston Technique for soft tissue therapy, and dry needling. His trilingual capabilities allow him to explain complex spinal conditions, treatment protocols, and home care instructions without the communication barriers that often compromise patient outcomes."When patients understand exactly what is happening with their spine and why we are recommending specific treatments, they become active participants in their recovery rather than passive recipients of care," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, DC, of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA . "Being able to have that conversation in a patient's native language, whether Spanish or Farsi, removes a significant barrier to effective treatment."The impact of language concordance between patients and providers extends beyond comfort. Studies published by the American Medical Association found that patients with limited English proficiency face 25% higher rates of 30-day hospital readmission and experience adverse events more frequently than English-proficient patients. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that approximately 26 million U.S. residents have limited English proficiency, with many delaying or avoiding healthcare services due to communication concerns.At the Woodbridge office, located at 14904 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dr. Hatam provides structural rehabilitation through Chiropractic BioPhysics protocols that address the underlying causes of back pain, neck pain, and related conditions. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including VA benefits for military families, auto insurance for accident injuries, and workers' compensation cases.About Virginia Family ChiropracticVirginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia communities for over 17 years from four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice combines evidence-based chiropractic techniques with advanced treatment modalities, including MLS Laser Therapy, spinal decompression, and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization. All providers hold Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, distinguishing the practice through its focus on measurable spinal correction rather than symptom management alone. Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge received the Best of the Best National Award in 2018 and was voted Patient Preferred Chiropractors in 2019.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/woodbridge/

