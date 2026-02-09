PokerDetect Launches World’s First Free Post-Flop GTO Analyzer Using Two Hole Cards, Alongside Advanced GTO Quiz Engine

Poker Detect Poker Detect GTO Post Flop Wizard

PokerDetect introduces a major breakthrough in poker strategy education, making advanced Game Theory Optimal analysis accessible to all players

Our goal is to make serious poker study accessible, transparent, and grounded in real decision-making” — Nathan Sully

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PokerDetect, an AI-powered poker strategy and analytics platform, today announced the launch of two major innovations designed to redefine how players study post-flop decision-making: the world’s first GTO Post-Flop Analyzer supporting two known hole cards, and an advanced GTO Strategy Quiz powered by large-scale Monte Carlo simulations.

Both tools are available free of charge, reinforcing PokerDetect’s mission to democratize access to high-quality poker education and analytical tooling.

First-of-Its-Kind Post-Flop GTO Analyzer

PokerDetect’s new Post-Flop GTO Analyzer allows users to study post-flop scenarios using two specific hole cards, rather than abstract ranges alone. This represents a significant departure from traditional GTO tools, which typically require full range assumptions and are often inaccessible to non-professional players.

By focusing on concrete, real-hand situations, the analyzer enables players to:

• Explore optimal post-flop strategies using Game Theory Optimal principles

• Understand bet sizing, checking, and folding decisions in realistic scenarios

• Study complex post-flop dynamics without requiring solver expertise

The tool is designed strictly for analysis, training, and educational use, and does not automate gameplay or interact with live poker environments.

Advanced GTO Quiz with Monte Carlo Replay

Alongside the analyzer, PokerDetect also launched a new GTO Strategy Quiz that introduces a replayable, simulation-driven learning experience.

Each quiz question is backed by 1,000 Monte Carlo simulations, allowing users to:

• Replay any question multiple times

• Observe outcome distributions rather than single deterministic answers

• Build intuition around variance, expected value, and optimal decision-making

This approach transforms quizzes from static tests into interactive learning laboratories, helping players internalize GTO concepts through repetition and probabilistic feedback.

Free Access, Global Reach

Both tools are immediately available on PokerDetect.com and are part of the platform’s free educational offering. PokerDetect currently serves a global user base across multiple languages, supporting players at all levels, from beginners to advanced competitors.

“Our goal is to make serious poker study accessible, transparent, and grounded in real decision-making,” said PokerDetect spokesperson Nathan Sully. “These tools are designed to help players understand why certain decisions are optimal, not just memorize solver outputs.”



About PokerDetect

PokerDetect is an AI-driven poker analytics and education platform focused on Game Theory Optimal strategy, probabilistic analysis, and decision science. The platform provides free and premium tools for gto pre-flop wizard, gto post-flop analysis, tournament strategy, quizzes, calculators, and educational resources a poker forum serving a global community of poker learners.

For more information, visit https://pokerdetect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.