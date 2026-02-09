Brownstone Institute Launches New Video Podcast Series, ‘The Brownstone Show’

The Brownstone Show Brownstone Institute

Brownstone Institute has announced the launch of its new video podcast series, "The Brownstone Show" hosted by president and founder, Jeffrey Tucker.

I’m very excited to showcase our scholars and thinkers. This will give our audience a sense of what is going on inside Brownstone Institute.” — Jeffrey Tucker

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brownstone Institute has announced the launch of its new video podcast series, " The Brownstone Show ." Hosted by Jeffrey Tucker, president and founder of Brownstone Institute, the series features interview-style discussions with creative thinkers contributing to public understanding in areas such as public health, medicine, economics, and technology during periods of significant societal change. Episodes are available on all major podcasting platforms with runtimes between 50 to 65 minutes and are available in both video and audio formats.The podcast explores topics including the history and implications of cryptocurrency, critiques of public health policies like contact tracing and vaccine mandates, reforms in global health governance, and economic issues such as welfare system fraud and macroeconomic trends.These topics are not only interconnected, but are also actively shaping headlines, government actions, and public discourse right now.Recent episodes include discussions on the evolution of Bitcoin and surveillance concerns with Aaron Day, the ineffectiveness of contact tracing for respiratory viruses with National Institutes of Health (NIH) director, Jay Bhattacharya, and the 250 year history of vaccines in the United States.“I’m very excited to showcase our scholars and thinkers,” said Jeffrey Tucker, President and Founder of Brownstone Institute, while introducing the series. “This will give our audience a sense of what is going on inside Brownstone Institute.”The series also includes restored content featuring Jay Bhattacharya, current National Institutes of Health (NIH) director, that had been previously censored on YouTube amid broader platform policies that limited discussion and critique of the response to COVID. “Some platforms have since adjusted their rules,” says Lucio Saverio Eastman, co-founder and technical/creative director for Brownstone Institute, “and these restorations highlight the importance of alternative distribution channels like Rumble and X.”"The Brownstone Show" is available on multiple platforms, offering listeners flexible ways to access its in-depth discussions on public health, economics, medicine, and technology. The Brownstone Institute website, in addition to streaming or downloading episodes, offers related articles, ongoing projects, a free newsletter featuring the Brownstone Journal on freedom, technology, health, and economics, with resources for connecting to the community through subscriptions and social media follows. This provides a broader context for the podcast's themes, including critiques of global health governance and evidence-based policy reforms."The Brownstone Show" is also hosted on Substack, where episodes include transcripts and subscriptions for direct email updates. In addition to the podcast, users gain access to Brownstone Insights, which include articles and posts on related topics. This makes it ideal for followers seeking integrated reading and listening experiences.Listeners can also use the RSS feed to add the show to their preferred podcast app. For platform-specific access, tune in via the YouTube playlist for video versions, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify for seamless audio streaming on the go.About Brownstone InstituteBrownstone Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in May 2021. Its mission is to promote a society that prioritizes voluntary interactions between individuals and groups while minimizing violence and force, ensure accountability, prevent future erosions of freedom, rebuild classical liberalism, and defend essential liberties like free speech.It generates ideas in public health, philosophy, science, economics, and social theory, inspired by Enlightenment values of learning, progress, and human rights.Key programs include Brownstone Supper Clubs for local discussions, fellowships for scholars, research initiatives like REPPARE and the International Health Reform Project, Spanish-language efforts via Brownstone España, publishing for censored authors, and annual conferences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.