Health Tech Academy Partners with Baptist Health System to Strengthen South Florida's Healthcare Workforce Pipeline

Students gain access to clinical training across 11 hospitals, preparing the next generation of professionals for South Florida's growing care needs.

This partnership creates a vital bridge between education and employment, ensuring that students gain the practical experience and professional connections needed to succeed in their careers.” — Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy (HTA) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Baptist Health System, one of South Florida's leading healthcare networks. This collaboration will connect students enrolled in HTA's online allied healthcare certification programs with hands-on clinical experience across Baptist Health's 11 hospitals throughout the region.Through this partnership, students pursuing careers in allied health will have the opportunity to go from online, self-paced learning into clinical environments where they can apply their skills under the guidance of experienced healthcare professionals. This direct pathway from education to practice addresses a critical need in South Florida, where demand for skilled healthcare workers continues to grow."Baptist Health System's commitment to developing healthcare professionals aligns perfectly with our mission," said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "This partnership creates a vital bridge between education and employment, ensuring that students gain the practical experience and professional connections needed to succeed in their careers."The collaboration strengthens the healthcare workforce by offering students more than traditional classroom instruction. Learners will benefit from mentorship opportunities with seasoned medical professionals and a clearer understanding of the skills required to deliver quality patient care. For Baptist Health System, the partnership provides access to a pool of well-trained candidates who are already familiar with the organization's standards and culture.“By opening our doors to Health Tech Academy students, we’re able to identify talented individuals early, shape their development, and welcome them into careers where they can make an immediate impact on patient care,” said Nelson Nunez, Director of Surgical Services, Baptist Health System.Health Tech Academy offers comprehensive online training in high-demand allied healthcare fields, including Surgical Technology Medical Assisting , Patient Care Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Dental Assisting, Medical Billing & Coding , and Phlebotomy.The flexible, on-demand format allows students to complete coursework at their own pace while maintaining work and family commitments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.