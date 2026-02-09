After record breaking $48M series A funding, Alaan launches SuperPay™ enabling supplier payment transfers globally

From Left to Right Karun Kurien and Parthi Duraisamy, cofounders of Alaan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alaan , Middle Eastern corporate card and spend-management player, today announced the launch of SuperPay™, a new product which caters to UAE businesses who make payments to suppliers abroad. With SuperPay™, Alaan now combines card payments, invoice automation, approvals, accounting and international transfers in a single workflow - a major step in the company’s expansion into a complete finance-operations platform for the region.The launch comes at a time when the cross-border payments industry in the UAE remains underserved. Despite more than $500 billion in UAE international B2B payments moving across borders each year, businesses continue to deal with opaque and costly pricing, hidden FX markups, and manual processes. Only around 20% in B2B international payment volume flows through modern corporate card rails, leaving most companies dependent on legacy payment systems with limited visibility and slow turnaround times.Since launching in 2022, Alaan has emerged as one of the region’s strongest platforms for B2B payments - recently raising their record-breaking series A funding round at $48M, backed by Peak XV partners (formerly Sequoia India) and Y-combinator. The company is trusted by 3000+ finance teams at organisations such as G42, Careem, McDonald’s, Al Barari and more. SuperPay™ builds on the foundation they’ve set in the last three years, giving businesses a faster, more transparent and more cost-effective way to manage global vendor payments.SuperPay™ is built around two core experiences. The first is AP automation, where finance teams upload invoices and Alaan’s AI extracts key details such as amount, dates and invoice number, routes the bills automatically through the company’s approval policy, and syncs them to the accounting system before a payment is initiated. The second is payments, offering clearer pricing, industry leading FX rates, zero transfer fees and real-time visibility when paying suppliers in other countries. The result is a streamlined, end-to-end workflow that reduces hidden costs and removes long-standing inefficiencies in cross-border payments.“We’ve seen firsthand how much friction finance teams deal with when paying suppliers abroad,” said Parthi Duraisamy, Co-founder and CEO of Alaan. “With SuperPay™ we aim to bring a more modern and predictable experience to international payments.”Alaan is onboarding a limited early cohort of UAE businesses to access zero transfer fees, and preferential pricing during the beta period.Join the waitlist here About AlaanFounded by ex-Mckinsey consultants Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien in 2022, Alaan is the largest and most comprehensive spend management platform in the Middle East. Alaan cards are utilized by over 3,000 startup, mid-market, and enterprise customers including G42, Careem, McDonald’s, Tabby,Rivoli and more across sectors such as real estate, aviation, logistics, and retail.With its proprietary AI-powered corporate cards, Alaan has saved 2.3 million+ hours for businesses and has supercharged finance teams that are looking for a technological edge in saving time and money for their organizations.Alaan is a UAE Future 100 company and is ranked as the No.1 expense management platform by G2 across Middle East and Africa.

