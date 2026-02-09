Natasha Owens Takes Aim at Bruce Springsteen Protest Song and Tops Charts with New Single 'The Boss'

Natasha Owens, "The Boss" iTunes Rock Chart iTunes All Genres Chart Natasha Owens

Released on Friday, the single has gone straight to the top of the iTunes charts, knocking Springsteen from the top spot.

Bruce used to speak for the common man but he’s taken that voice away. I have given it back.” — Natasha Owens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Owens, the patriotic powerhouse who started the current trend of conservative anthems topping the pop charts, has responded to Bruce Springsteen’s new protest song, which criticizes federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, with a song of her own. Natasha’s new song, “ The Boss ” was released on February 6th and the new single immediately debuted at #1 on the iTunes Rock Chart — knocking Springsteen to #2 — and landed at #2 on the iTunes all genres chart, ahead of Springsteen and new singles from Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, T.I. and more. The new single is available on all platforms now.Watch the official music video for "The Boss" here: https://youtu.be/Hq__8R5Hcco?si=NtU4hIHbjg3zHxPB Says Natasha: "Bruce Springsteen is an iconic artist and prolific songwriter who has been the voice of Americans for generations. 'The Boss' had to be written for all his fans who are heartbroken. Bruce used to speak for the common man but he’s taken that voice away. I have given it back."As the song says:I danced to RosalitaI shouted out thunder roadI used to believe you sang for meIn those glory days of oldWhere is your song for justiceWhere is your song for the working manI was born in the USAAnd you spit on my promised land Natasha recently met with President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House to present him with an award plaque commemorating the tremendous success of her single, “The Chosen One.” Inspired by President Trump’s courageous presidential campaign, in which he miraculously survived an assassination attempt, the single and music video went viral on TikTok and landed in the Top 20, accumulating over 2 billion social media impressions and quickly became the unofficial theme song of the MAGA movement.Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won .” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has topped music charts and generated billions of social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Natasha has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings. She recently traveled south of the border to perform for the President of Argentina and at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

