Manassas Chiropractor Combines Spine Care With Weight Management for Back Pain Relief

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 100 million American adults living with obesity and research showing obese individuals face 55% higher odds of developing chronic low back pain, a Manassas chiropractor is taking a different approach to spinal health by addressing both spine alignment and body composition in her treatment protocols.Dr. Ghazaleh "Gyzel" Tabrizi, DC, at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA , holds dual certifications as a Doctor of Chiropractic and a certified personal trainer and weight management specialist, a combination that allows her to treat the mechanical causes of back pain while helping patients address the excess weight that often contributes to their condition.The connection between weight and spine health is well established in medical literature. According to research published in the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics using National Health Interview Survey data from over 32,000 respondents, overweight adults showed 21% higher odds of low back pain compared to normal weight individuals, while obese adults showed 55% higher odds. Excess weight creates increased mechanical loading on the lumbar spine, which can accelerate disc degeneration and alter the biomechanics that protect spinal structures."When patients come in with chronic back pain, I look at the whole picture, not just spinal alignment, but how their body composition, posture, and daily movement patterns contribute to their symptoms," said Dr. Gyzel Tabrizi, DC, of Virginia Family Chiropractic . "A spine that's properly aligned still faces stress when carrying extra weight. By combining chiropractic correction with fitness and nutrition guidance, we can address multiple factors at once."Dr. Tabrizi earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College, Los Angeles, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology. She maintains memberships in the American Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractic Association, and Virginia Chiropractic Association. Her additional certifications as a personal trainer and physiotherapist enable her to perform functional assessments and design rehabilitation programs for patients, including competitive athletes.The Manassas clinic, located at 8420 Dorsey Circle, treats patients across all age groups, from newborns just hours old to geriatric patients up to 100 years of age. Dr. Tabrizi's approach focuses on what she calls the "eat well, move well, think well" framework, recognizing that spinal health connects to nutrition, physical activity, and mental wellness.Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Tabrizi serves as a community health educator, providing complementary wellness workshops to corporations, businesses, universities, and Prince William County schools. Topics include stress management, posture and ergonomics, headache prevention, and nutrition fundamentals. She also appears as a co-host and guest speaker on the television program "Eat Well with Azar," discussing wellness and health-related topics for broader audiences. Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas has served Northern Virginia communities for over 25 years, earning recognition as a Best of the Best National Award Winner in 2018 and Patient Preferred Chiropractors in 2019. The Manassas office accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Cigna.Consultations are available by calling (703) 367-7878.About Virginia Family ChiropracticVirginia Family Chiropractic operates four clinics in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, providing chiropractic care, physical medicine, and wellness services to Northern Virginia families. The practice specializes in spinal corrective care, disc herniation treatment, neuropathy management, and rehabilitation services using evidence-based techniques and individualized treatment plans.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/manassas/

