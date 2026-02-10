Automat-it Launches LLM Selection Optimizer to Slash Startup LLM Costs by up to 60%

Automat-it logo

Choosing an LLM shouldn't be a guessing game for startups. The stakes are too high...We can help founders cut costs by up to 60%.” — Nir Shney-Dor, VP of Global Solutions Architecture at Automat-it

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automat-it , an AWS Premier Partner and Managed Services Provider, today announced the launch of its LLM Selection Optimizer . This specialized service is designed to eliminate the "trial and error" tax that currently plagues AI-driven startups, providing a data-backed roadmap to choose the most efficient Large Language Models (LLMs) for their specific business needs.As generative AI adoption accelerates, many founders find themselves overspending on overpowered models or struggling with inconsistent performance. Automat-it’s new solution replaces guesswork with precision, offering tailored recommendations for foundation models on Amazon Bedrock based on a startup’s unique proprietary data. By right-sizing their AI infrastructure, early adopters of the LLM Selection Optimizer have already slashed their LLM spend by up to 60% while simultaneously improving output quality and scalability.Why LLM Selection MattersFor startups, choosing the wrong LLM can have a real impact on burn rate and scalability.● Wasted Budget: Idle and unused resources make up 27% of cloud budgets for startups. Using an LLM that is not right-sized can play a significant role here. (1)● The Selection Headache: In general, companies leverage 3.1 different model providers on average, as they struggle to balance reliability, cost, and latency. (2)● Inference Impact: Inference is the biggest compute cost for 74% of startups, making LLM model efficiency crucial. (3)Choosing an underpowered model requires frequent human intervention, while an unnecessarily large model drives up computational costs without improving outcomes. This impacts the chance of failure for startups, with 29% failing because they run out of money.LLM Selection Optimizer Removes GuessworkThe LLM Selection Optimizer leverages Automat-it’s AWS AI Services Competency , a status awarded for meeting rigorous technical standards in security and reliability, to provide a three-step optimization path:1. Audit: Evaluating proprietary datasets against the current LLM landscape.2. Test: Benchmarking cost, latency, accuracy, and task performance through real-world workload simulations.3. Optimize: Delivering a comprehensive Benchmarking Report to deploy models that maximize ROI."Choosing an LLM shouldn't be a guessing game for startups. The stakes are too high." said Nir Shney-Dor, VP of Global Solutions Architecture at Automat-it. "By leveraging our deep AWS and AI expertise, we can help founders cut costs by up to 60% by proving which model will yield the best ROI before they commit to production."Key Benefits for AI-Driven Startups● Optimize Burn Rate: Right-size models to avoid wasted spend and extend runway.● Faster Time-to-Decision: Skip trial-and-error cycles with standardized, reproducible benchmarks.● Scalable Strategy: Avoid vendor lock-in with a flexible architecture aligned with long-term growth.About Automat-itAutomat-it is an all-in AWS Premier Partner and Managed Services Provider specializing in the startup ecosystem. With over 800 customers and 500+ AWScertifications, Automat-it brings hands-on expertise in AI, DevOps, and FinOps to help companies build smarter and scale faster in the age of intelligent automation.Sources:(1) https://www.cloudsyntrix.com/blogs/the-hidden-cloud-cost-crisis-how-startups-are-bleeding-money-in-2025/ (2) https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/65d0d38fc4ec8ce8a8921654/6979532decf89bd3df2163b0_ICONIQ_Analytics_Insights_2026_State_of_AI_Bi-Annual_Snapshot.pdf (3) https://www.onemorethinginai.com/p/anthropic-beats-open-ai-in-enterprise-spends

