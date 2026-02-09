Falls Church Chiropractor Dr. Sarah Cassou Offers Drug-Free TMJ Disorder Treatment

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temporomandibular joint disorder ranks as the second most common musculoskeletal pain condition in the United States, affecting an estimated 12 million Americans. For Falls Church residents dealing with persistent jaw pain, headaches, and clicking sounds when chewing, Virginia Family Chiropractic now offers specialized TMJ treatment under the care of Dr. Sarah Cassou, DC, a chiropractor with advanced training in jaw joint dysfunction.The Falls Church office, located at 7121 Leesburg Pike, provides TMJ patients with a non-surgical, drug-free treatment path, an approach that addresses the condition's root causes rather than masking symptoms with pain medication. Dr. Cassou's treatment protocols focus on the relationship between jaw alignment, cervical spine positioning, and the muscles that control jaw movement.According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, TMJ disorders affect between 5% and 12% of the population, with women experiencing symptoms at twice the rate of men. The American Academy of Family Physicians reports that common TMJ symptoms extend beyond jaw pain to include headaches in 79% of patients, neck pain in 51%, and ear-related discomfort in more than half of those affected."Many patients come to us after being told their only options are long-term medication or surgery," said Dr. Sarah Cassou, DC, Clinical Director at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA . "What they often don't realize is that TMJ dysfunction frequently originates from structural issues in the cervical spine and surrounding musculature, problems that respond well to targeted chiropractic intervention."Dr. Cassou earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer West College of Chiropractic in 1995 and was the first in her graduating class to complete clinical requirements. She holds certification in Chiropractic BioPhysics, an evidence-based approach to spinal correction that addresses the structural components contributing to TMJ symptoms. Her specialized training allows her to treat jaw and TMJ pain through manual techniques, postural correction, and therapeutic protocols designed to restore proper joint function.The practice's TMJ treatment approach examines how spinal alignment affects jaw mechanics. Misalignment in the upper cervical spine can alter how the jaw opens and closes, creating uneven stress on the temporomandibular joints. By correcting these structural imbalances, patients often experience a reduction in jaw pain, decreased frequency of headaches, and improved range of motion when opening and closing the mouth.Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia communities since 2008, with Dr. Cassou recognized as a 2019 Patient Preferred Chiropractor representing the State of Virginia. The Falls Church location accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare.For patients who have struggled to find relief through conventional TMJ treatments, the Falls Church clinic offers consultations to determine whether chiropractic intervention may address their specific condition. The office can be reached at (703) 538-3830.About Virginia Family Chiropractic Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church has provided chiropractic and physical medicine services to Northern Virginia communities since 2008. With four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, the practice specializes in Chiropractic BioPhysics-based spinal rehabilitation, TMJ treatment, scoliosis care, and dry needling therapy. The clinical team includes board-certified doctors of chiropractic with specialized training in conditions affecting the spine, jaw, and musculoskeletal system.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/falls-church/

