Tapestry Clayton Awarded $1.7 Million Federal Grant to Support New Campus Launch

JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tapestry Public Charter School - Clayton Campus is proud to announce it has been awarded a $1.7 million Charter Schools Program (CSP) Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This competitive federal grant will support key investments that help bring the new Tapestry Clayton campus to life for students and families in the community.The CSP Implementation Grant provides funding to support essential start-up activities for high-quality new charter schools and campuses. Tapestry Clayton will use the $1.7 million to support a range of launch needs, including furniture and classroom materials, educational technology, high-quality learning resources, and other foundational investments that ensure a smooth and successful opening.“We are honored to receive this award and incredibly grateful for the recognition. We're excited to get to work, using this opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students in Clayton County,” said Dr. Matthew Tyson, CEO of Tapestry Public Charter School.The new campus expands Tapestry’s neurodiverse student-centered model, bringing a public, tuition-free option to Clayton County that prioritizes belonging, access, and meaningful learning for all students in grades 6-12. With an emphasis on strong relationships and responsive teaching, Tapestry creates learning environments where students with diverse strengths and needs can thrive. The CSP grant will support the resources and infrastructure needed to launch the campus with care and intention from the start.Ms. Maria-Alejandra Kepler, Principal of Tapestry Clayton, added, “We are thrilled by this news and the chance to provide more resources to the Clayton community. Tapestry prioritizes relationships, and we are eager to welcome our students and families as we move into our new home.” Her leadership is guiding the school’s launch and community engagement as Tapestry Clayton prepares to welcome its first students.This award comes at a critical time, as Tapestry Clayton prepares for its Fall 2026 opening and continues to build partnerships that strengthen the region's educational landscape.For more information about the new campus, enrollment, or community partnerships, please visit https://tapestrycharter.org/tapestry-clayton-enrollment/ -------------About Tapestry ClaytonTapestry Clayton is a new public charter school campus committed to creating meaningful, engaging learning experiences for a diverse community of students. Through strong relationships, thoughtful instruction, and real-world learning, Tapestry’s award-winning model supports students in thinking deeply, collaborating confidently, and growing as active members of their community.

