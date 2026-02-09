Influential Women Spotlights Kathleen Saberon: Video Production and Creative Operations Leader

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation in Video Production Through Technical Mastery and Collaborative LeadershipLos Angeles, California – Kathleen Saberon, a visionary creative producer and cross-functional leader, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her innovative approach to audience engagement. During her time at NBCUniversal, Kathleen directed and produced interactive play-along experiences for the show apps of The Voice and America’s Got Talent, elevating audience participation for millions of viewers while maintaining secure live voting systems. She is currently freelancing as a Sports Camera Operator for FilmED Academy of the Arts (since December 2025), a full-circle role at the institution where she first found her inspiration to pursue a career in entertainment.With a rich career spanning various facets of video production, Kathleen has made significant contributions to both traditional and digital media. Her impressive portfolio includes editing episodes for the online documentary series Lowrider Roll Models, producing behind-the-scenes content for the beloved sitcom The Office, and establishing efficient short-form video on demand (VOD) workflows that have substantially improved video delivery timelines across platforms.Kathleen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio-TV-Film from California State University, Fullerton. Her early career began with producing and editing high school sports highlights, and she later served as a teaching assistant at FilmEd Academy of the Arts, where she introduced students to the fundamentals of field production and live feed setups.Before her current role, Kathleen honed her skills as a video operations specialist at NBCUniversal, where she coordinated cross-functional teams to deliver trailers, promotional assets, and real-time content for high-profile events like the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. She was pivotal in managing the syndication of long- and short-form content across various digital platforms and took the initiative to train interns in essential video distribution workflows.Driven by a deep passion for her craft, Kathleen attributes her success to her education, hands-on experience, and strong collaboration skills. The best career advice she has received emphasizes the importance of learning from others, pursuing one’s passions, and making a positive impact. She encourages young women entering the industry to embrace diverse opportunities and voice their ideas confidently.Alongside her professional endeavors, Kathleen balances her time with personal interests, cherishing moments with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, and indulging in her love for reading. Her freelance work includes editing animation reels and episodes of socially impactful docuseries, showcasing her commitment to using her skills for meaningful storytelling.Blending technical mastery in non-linear editing, operations workflows, and live production with exceptional collaborative and leadership skills, Kathleen Saberon stands out as a versatile and innovative force in modern video production, continually shaping the future of audience experiences in entertainment.Learn More about Kathleen Saberon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kathleen-saberon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

