Corporate Whistleblower Center Calls on Trump Administration to Revive DOGE to Combat Ongoing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse of Federal Taxpayer Dollars — and Expand Its Reach by including the Private Sector

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging the Trump Administration to reinstate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) so it can continue its critical mission of rooting out waste, fraud, abuse of federal taxpayer dollars and this time around please include the private sector. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

"When Elon Musk was at the helm, it has been widely reported that the initial DOGE effort resulted in approximately $160 billion in federal spending cuts,” the organization said. “That figure, however, could prove to be just a modest down payment if the program were revived and expanded.”

The Corporate Whistleblower Center strongly recommends that any renewed DOGE initiative formally include participation from the private sector. A coordinated effort involving private-sector experts could dramatically increase the identification and recovery of wasted taxpayer funds far beyond what government agencies can uncover on their own.

“Most Americans are generally aware that whistleblowers may be rewarded for exposing waste, fraud, and abuse involving taxpayer dollars,” the organization noted. “What many do not understand is how the False Claims Act and Qui Tam laws actually work.”

Under these laws, whistleblowers may receive between 15% and 30% of the government’s recovery when fraud is proven — including cases where taxpayer dollars were spent on services never rendered. Yet public awareness of these programs remains limited.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "A robust nationwide marketing and outreach effort encouraging whistleblowers to come forward would likely uncover large-scale fraud the government is currently unaware of. Such an initiative could also involve venture capital firms willing to help fund investigations in exchange for a share of whistleblower rewards.

“If the federal government is serious about tackling runaway waste, fraud, and abuse, whistleblowers are essential,” the organization said. “In many cases, insiders are the only ones capable of exposing complex schemes.”

The Corporate Whistleblower Center also emphasized the need for stronger accountability measures. While civil settlements are common, criminal penalties are rare.

“For decades, we have recruited and developed whistleblowers,” the organization stated. “Too often, we see the same corporations — including healthcare companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, blood testing laboratories, hospital chains, and defense contractors — repeatedly settle with the government without meaningful consequences for the individuals involved. We call these types of companies frequent flyers when it comes to defrauding or overcharging the federal government.”

“If the government truly wants to deter fraud,” the Corporate Whistleblower Center concluded, “it must begin imposing jail time on those who knowingly participate in schemes that steal from U.S. taxpayers. We would be happy to share with the federal government everything we know-all they have to do is reach out." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Low hanging fruit when it comes to waste, fraud and abuse of federal taxpayer dollars:

* The Corporate Whistleblower Center estimates that about one third of all PPP loans involved fraud. The group is offering to show the federal government an easy way to identify companies that in some instances received millions of dollars-when the company did not qualify to receive a PPP Loan in the first place. Nursing homes were some of the worst offenders as they can prove.

* Abuse of Medicare-Medicaid remains a huge problem via upcoding and bundling Medicare-Medicaid patient bills. There are easy fixes to this issue as well. In this instance the offending parties are hospitals, nursing homes, acute care center as well as rehab centers.

* While the nation is aware of allegations related to fraud and individuals from Somalia operating day care centers in Minneapolis the problem is much more vast. Aside from day care centers nationwide, drug treatment centers, placing homeless people in nursing homes, and in home healthcare should be added to the list.

* Federal Grants-------"Does anyone in the US Congress ever go back to see if money spent on a federal grant or program was actually used for it's intended purpose?" https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



