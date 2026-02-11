BaselineLabs.ai Launches Next-Generation AI Visibility Platform to Help Brands Get Discovered by ChatGPT, Gemini & more

See where you rank on ChatGPT and other AI platforms

GALWAY, GALWAY, IRELAND, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BaselineLabs.ai Launches Next-Generation AI Visibility Platform to Help Brands Get Discovered by ChatGPT, Gemini and Other AI AssistantsBaselineLabs.ai, a pioneering Irish AI tech startup, today announces the official launch of its innovative platform designed to solve one of the fastest-emerging challenges for modern businesses: being found and recommended by artificial intelligence systems. As conversational AI increasingly becomes a gateway to online discovery, the vast majority of companies remain without tools to grow this channel, even if they rank well on traditional search engines.AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini and other generative tools are transforming how customers discover products, services, and brands. But while platforms like these now influence millions of decisions daily, there are few reliable ways for businesses to see and improve how they appear inside AI-driven recommendations.Understanding the Problem: The Invisible Majority in an AI-First WorldToday’s generative AI platforms don’t just provide answers, they also shape what customers trust and choose. Behind every AI answer, there’s an algorithm making visibility decisions based on patterns, signals, and relevance.Yet most businesses have no idea:• Whether ChatGPT or Gemini would even recommend their brand• What phrases, keywords or content lead AI systems to present their products• Which competitors are being prioritized instead• How to measure and make improvements over time in AI ranking This lack of insight creates a new form of business challenge that straddles strategy, marketing, product and bottom line. And not engaging with it can mean lost customers, hobbled content and inefficient marketing spend.BaselineLabs.ai Solves the AI Discovery GapBaselineLabs.ai’s platform fundamentally changes this dynamic by introducing an AI-first toolset dedicated to helping companies track, measure, benchmark and optimize how they appear in AI-powered search and recommendation systems.Key platform capabilities include:• AI Visibility Insights - See how your business is ranked and recommended by ChatGPT , Gemini, and other conversational AI platforms.• Competitor Benchmarking - Identify which competitors rank higher across AI systems and why.• Practical tool set – Schema, phrase generator and other tools based on need• Actionable Growth Advice - Weekly reports and optimization strategies to improve your AI recommendation scores.“BaselineLabs.ai was born out of 3 simple questions,” said Chris Mortimer, Founder. “Does AI recommend me to potential customers? Are we perceived positively on AI platforms? And can we grow our business there? Our platform answers these questions and fills that visibility gap with data, clarity, and direction.”A Must-Have for Growth-Focused BrandsBaselineLabs.ai helps any business that relies on online discovery, including e-commerce brands, professional services, agencies, startups, and enterprises. By turning opaque AI ranking behaviour into understandable, actionable insights, BaselineLabs.ai empowers teams to make measurable improvements that drive real growth. “Brands today compete not just for search engine rankings, they compete too for attention inside the AI layer between search and customer action,” added Chris Mortimer. “Our platform helps brands cement their place in the AI answer, not just on the corporate website.”About BaselineLabs.aiBased in Galway, Ireland, BaselineLabs.ai is dedicated to helping companies thrive in an AI-driven world. By combining deep expertise in growth strategy with cutting-edge AI analysis tools, BaselineLabs.ai gives businesses unprecedented clarity into how they’re discovered and recommended across leading AI platforms. The company’s mission is to transform AI recommendations and tool sets into measurable business growth.Media Contact:Chris MortimerFounderBaselineLabs.aiinfo@baselinelabs.ai+353 87 262 2695Website: https://www.baselinelabs.ai

