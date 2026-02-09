Iconic Intracoastal Estate in Jupiter, Florida Set to Sell via Concierge Auctions

European-Inspired Masterpiece with 200 Feet of Intracoastal Frontage

European-Inspired Masterpiece with 200 Feet of Intracoastal Frontage

Hand-Carved Carrara Marble Fireplace & Murano Chandeliers

Hand-Carved Carrara Marble Fireplace & Murano Chandeliers

140-Foot Private Dock with Direct Jupiter Inlet Access

140-Foot Private Dock with Direct Jupiter Inlet Access

Architectural waterfront masterpiece with private dock and guest house to auction in cooperation with Blue Marlin Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remarkable European-inspired waterfront estate in Jupiter, Florida, known as the ‘Anglesea Estate’, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, in cooperation with Anita Vinje of Blue Marlin Real Estate. Listed for $28.99 million, bidding for 17667 SE Federal Hwy is scheduled to open on 6 March and will culminate on 20 March via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Built in 2016, the over 14,000-square-foot estate blends timeless European architecture with refined modern coastal living. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping Intracoastal Waterway views from nearly every room, while interior details include custom millwork, custom stained-glass features integrated throughout the home, adding color, light and visual interest, Murano chandeliers, and a hand-carved Carrara marble fireplace. The residence is anchored by a distinctive and grand primary suite, complemented by multiple guest suites with private en-suite baths and access to broad, open terraces that extend living spaces outdoors. The chef’s kitchen features dual walk-in pantries, offering flexibility for both full-time living and large-scale entertaining.

“This estate brings together architectural integrity, waterfront access, and lifestyle in a way few properties can match,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By presenting the ‘Anglesea Estate’ through a time-certain auction, we’re able to introduce it to qualified buyers worldwide who recognize both the value of craftsmanship and the rarity of true Intracoastal frontage.”

“This is a truly rare Intracoastal offering in Jupiter,” said Vinje. “Every element of the ‘Anglesea Estate’ was designed to embrace the water and the South Florida lifestyle. Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to present a property of this caliber to a global audience actively seeking rare, legacy waterfront opportunities in one of Martin County’s most coveted settings.”

Outdoor living is a defining feature of the property, anchored by a covered veranda overlooking a heated pool and spa, both powered by solar and electric systems. For boating enthusiasts, the estate offers a 140-foot private dock with a 16,000-pound lift, set on a no-wake stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway with direct access to Jupiter Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean. Additional improvements include a separate two-story guest house, a professional office suite with independent access, and a 1,250-square-foot Captain’s Quarters with conversion plans available.

Located directly across from the exclusive Jupiter Hills Club, the estate provides immediate access to championship golf, pristine beaches, and South Florida’s premier boating infrastructure. Jupiter is celebrated for its balance of natural beauty and sophisticated coastal living, with proximity to Harbourside Place, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jonathan Dickinson State Park, and Palm Beach International Airport.


Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Reel Reef Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Kari Hegarty
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Iconic Intracoastal Estate in Jupiter, Florida Set to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kari Hegarty
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
Company/Organization
Concierge Auctions

New York, New York, 10003
United States
+1 212-202-2940
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

http://conciergeauctions.com

More From This Author
Iconic Intracoastal Estate in Jupiter, Florida Set to Sell via Concierge Auctions
Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Palatial Net-Zero Malibu Estate with Panoramic Views Pending Sale at Auction for $17.136M
Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $5M for Rare Ranch Estate in Southern California’s Hidden Hills
View All Stories From This Author