Iconic Intracoastal Estate in Jupiter, Florida Set to Sell via Concierge Auctions

European-Inspired Masterpiece with 200 Feet of Intracoastal Frontage Hand-Carved Carrara Marble Fireplace & Murano Chandeliers 140-Foot Private Dock with Direct Jupiter Inlet Access

Architectural waterfront masterpiece with private dock and guest house to auction in cooperation with Blue Marlin Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remarkable European-inspired waterfront estate in Jupiter, Florida, known as the ‘Anglesea Estate’, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, in cooperation with Anita Vinje of Blue Marlin Real Estate. Listed for $28.99 million, bidding for 17667 SE Federal Hwy is scheduled to open on 6 March and will culminate on 20 March via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Built in 2016, the over 14,000-square-foot estate blends timeless European architecture with refined modern coastal living. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping Intracoastal Waterway views from nearly every room, while interior details include custom millwork, custom stained-glass features integrated throughout the home, adding color, light and visual interest, Murano chandeliers, and a hand-carved Carrara marble fireplace. The residence is anchored by a distinctive and grand primary suite, complemented by multiple guest suites with private en-suite baths and access to broad, open terraces that extend living spaces outdoors. The chef’s kitchen features dual walk-in pantries, offering flexibility for both full-time living and large-scale entertaining.

“This estate brings together architectural integrity, waterfront access, and lifestyle in a way few properties can match,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By presenting the ‘Anglesea Estate’ through a time-certain auction, we’re able to introduce it to qualified buyers worldwide who recognize both the value of craftsmanship and the rarity of true Intracoastal frontage.”

“This is a truly rare Intracoastal offering in Jupiter,” said Vinje. “Every element of the ‘Anglesea Estate’ was designed to embrace the water and the South Florida lifestyle. Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to present a property of this caliber to a global audience actively seeking rare, legacy waterfront opportunities in one of Martin County’s most coveted settings.”

Outdoor living is a defining feature of the property, anchored by a covered veranda overlooking a heated pool and spa, both powered by solar and electric systems. For boating enthusiasts, the estate offers a 140-foot private dock with a 16,000-pound lift, set on a no-wake stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway with direct access to Jupiter Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean. Additional improvements include a separate two-story guest house, a professional office suite with independent access, and a 1,250-square-foot Captain’s Quarters with conversion plans available.

Located directly across from the exclusive Jupiter Hills Club, the estate provides immediate access to championship golf, pristine beaches, and South Florida’s premier boating infrastructure. Jupiter is celebrated for its balance of natural beauty and sophisticated coastal living, with proximity to Harbourside Place, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Jonathan Dickinson State Park, and Palm Beach International Airport.



Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Reel Reef Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.