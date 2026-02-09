Dr. William Deihl Surpasses 12,000 Clinical Hypnotherapy Hours, Recognized Among Arizona’s Most Awarded Hypnotherapists
With more than a decade of full-time clinical practice and three consecutive years recognized as “Best of Phoenix,” along with statewide recognition as “Best in Arizona,” Dr. Deihl continues to elevate Arizona as a hub for modern, evidence-informed hypnotherapy.
Doc Hypnosis, headquartered in Phoenix, has become one of the most visiblereized hypnotherapy practices in the state, serving clients both in-person and virtually across the United States.
A Rare Clinical Milestone in Hypnotherapy
Surpassing 12,000 clinical hours represents a level of direct client experience that few practitioners ever reach. Industry estimates suggest that fewer than 1% of hypnotists achieve this level of sustained, full-time clinical practice.
“This milestone isn’t about time,” says Dr. Deihl. “It’s about thousands of real people walking in with anxiety, trauma, addiction, burnout, fear — and walking out changed.”
As a third-generation hypnotist, Dr. Deihl combines legacy knowledge with modern neuroscience-based methods, performance psychology, and trauma-informed care.
Recognized Excellence in Arizona
Doc Hypnosis has been:
• Recognized as Best of Phoenix for three consecutive years
• Awarded Best in Arizona (2025)
• Consistently rated among the top hypnosis providers in Arizona
These recognitions reflect both clinical results and community trust.
Integrative Expansion with Soul Echo Therapy
In collaboration with Dr. Jennifer Couldry, DMA, Founder of Soul Echo Therapy, the practice now integrates clinical hypnotherapy, IEMT, trauma-informed care, and therapeutic sound.
Dr. Couldry’s background as a classically trained soprano and integrative mental health practitioner brings a neuroscience-informed, frequency-based dimension to emotional regulation and trauma recovery.
Together, the practices are advancing nervous-system-centered mental health care in Arizona and nationally.
Meeting the Rising Demand for Clinical Hypnotherapy
As stress-related disorders, anxiety, and burnout continue to rise, demand for evidence-informed hypnotherapy and integrative nervous system care is increasing across the United States.
Doc Hypnosis reports significant growth in:
• Hypnosis for anxiety
• Stop smoking hypnosis
• Trauma-informed hypnotherapy
• Performance hypnosis for executives and athletes
• Burnout and stress recovery
With over 12,000 clinical hours and multiple statewide recognitions, Dr. Deihl stands among Arizona’s most experienced full-time clinical hypnotherapists.
About Doc Hypnosis
Doc Hypnosis is a Phoenix-based clinical hypnotherapy practice founded by Dr. William Deihl, Ph.D., a third-generation hypnotist, author, and speaker. The practice specializes in anxiety reduction, trauma-informed care, behavioral change, and performance optimization.
About Soul Echo Therapy
Soul Echo Therapy is an integrative mental health practice founded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, DMA, specializing in clinical hypnotherapy, IEMT, trauma-informed care, and therapeutic sound for nervous system regulation.
Website: https://soulechotherapy.com
