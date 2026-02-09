Partnership with West Virginia Leads to 650 Illegal Alien Arrested in 2 Weeks Including Drug Traffickers, Violent Offenders, and Burglars

While sanctuary politicians across the country are banning cooperation with ICE and choosing to RELEASE criminals from their jails into our communities, West Virginia’s state and local cooperation with ICE serves as a model for how we can work together to make America safe

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights the resounding success of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts in coordination with cooperative local and state authorities in the 287(g) program. An operation conducted last month from January 5, 2025 – January 19, 2025, in West Virginia resulted in the successful arrest of over 650 illegal alien including drug traffickers, violent offenders, and burglars.

“If we work together, we can make America safe again. Sanctuary politicians who refuse to cooperate with DHS law enforcement are putting their own constituents in danger and wasting valuable law enforcement resources,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We would love for state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help us remove criminal illegal aliens-- partnerships with law enforcement are critical to having the resources we need to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country. We have had tremendous success when local law enforcement work with us including 40,000 arrests in Florida and this two-week operation in West Virginia that resulted in the arrest of over 650 illegal aliens. Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians like Governor Hochul and Governor Spanberger are outlawing cooperation with ICE and choosing to RELEASE criminal illegal aliens from their jails back onto their communities to create more American victims.”

The 287(g) program gives local and state law enforcement officers the tools and authority to arrest criminal illegal aliens including murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists from American communities. This program also supports partners with financial reimbursement. These historic partnerships are a force multiplier for DHS as the Trump administration continues to use every tool in its toolbox to find, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Some of the criminals arrested in this successful West Virginia operation include:

Enrique Vergara, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2016, convicted for assault with a weapon and burglary.

Isaias Castellanos Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with a final order of removal from 2017, convicted for possession of a weapon, intimidation, driving under the influence, and drug possession.

Julian Fiero-Garza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2013, convicted for stealing a vehicle.

Brayan Josue Canelas-Giron, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal history that includes aggravated assault with a gun, domestic violence, weapons offenses, and property damage.

Celson Santos Pereira, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil with a final order of removal from 2012, whose criminal history includes driving under the influence and forgery.

Joel Josue Baquedano-Ardon, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a final order of removal from 2026, convicted for assault, fleeing to avoid prosecution, and domestic violence.

Gustavo Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2020, convicted of drug possession, carrying a weapon, driving under the influence, theft, and resisting an officer.

Cristian Armando Calles, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with a final order of removal from 2026, convicted for drug trafficking and illegal re-entry.

Dennis Osman Paz-Vallecillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a final order of removal from 2026, convicted of neglecting a child and driving under the influence.

