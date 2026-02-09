American Receivable Announces Passing of Chairman Emeritus, John A. Stieber Sr.

John A. Stieber Sr.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation is saddened to share that John A. Stieber Sr., Chairman Emeritus, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

John was a co-founder of American Receivable and a highly respected leader, educator, and mentor. He served as a professor of Finance and Economics at Southern Methodist University for more than 30 years and was widely recognized as a business author, lecturer, and consultant to numerous Fortune 100 companies. His influence extended across academia, business, and the many organizations he helped guide throughout his career.

We appreciate your thoughts and continued support as we honor his life and legacy.

