ACS Industries Announces the Acquisition of JRG Hungary Kft.

ACS Industries today announced the acquisition of JRG Hungary Kft., located in Tapolca, Hungary.

LINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tapolca facility was originally owned by Rhodius GmbH and was subsequently acquired from an insolvency administrator by India-based J.R.G. Holdings Private Ltd. In 2025 it became evident that the operation was no longer viable as a stand-alone business.ACS Industries intends to continue supporting customer requirements in the near term while initiating an orderly wind-down of operations at the Tapolca site. As part of this process, selected equipment will be relocated to existing ACS manufacturing facilities in Mexico, China, Romania, and India. This consolidation will allow ACS to optimize capacity utilization, strengthen operational resilience, and better align production with regional customer demand.Over the longer term, this transition is expected to enhance service levels, increase operational flexibility, and establish a more sustainable cost and supply structure, positioning ACS Industries to continue meeting customer needs effectively now and in the future.Customers and partners are encouraged to contact their ACS Industries representatives with any questions regarding the transition or planned activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.