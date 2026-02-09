Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Adds Attorney Aaron Stroede to It's Award Winning Team

Award-Winning Law Firm Continues to Strengthen Litigation Team and Community Commitment Across Wisconsin

Aaron’s advocacy background and analytical approach align strongly with the firm’s values, and we're confident he will make a meaningful impact for our clients across Wisconsin.” — Will Pemberton

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Aaron StroedeAward-Winning Law Firm Continues to Strengthen Litigation Team and Community Commitment Across WisconsinSummary:Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm, an award-winning Wisconsin law firm and recent recipient of the Best Places to Work: Law Firm award, announces the addition of Attorney Aaron Stroede. His experience further strengthens the firm’s litigation capabilities and supports its continued growth and commitment to the Wisconsin communities it serves.Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to welcome Attorney Aaron Stroede to its legal team. His addition reflects the firm’s ongoing investment in thoughtful, advocacy-driven litigation and its long-term vision for serving injured Wisconsinites with excellence.Stroede brings experience in civil defense litigation, including general liability, insurance defense, and medical malpractice. His background adds depth to the firm’s litigation resources and supports Pemberton’s ability to handle complex cases with consistency, efficiency, and care.A Background Rooted in Advocacy and PurposeAfter earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2021, Stroede began his legal career as a public interest attorney at a nonprofit organization. In that role, he advocated for individuals and communities facing systemic barriers to justice, focusing on civil rights, equitable access to legal resources, and support for underserved populations.That experience continues to shape his approach to legal work—grounded in careful analysis, collaboration, and purposeful advocacy—qualities that align closely with Pemberton’s client-first values.Strengthening Litigation and Analytical ExcellenceStroede holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin with a double major in Mathematics and Philosophy. His academic background reflects a balance of quantitative reasoning and critical thinking, providing a strong foundation for analyzing complex legal issues and developing effective litigation strategies.As Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm continues to grow, expanding its internal litigation and analytical capacity remains a priority. Stroede’s addition reinforces the firm’s commitment to building a well-prepared, forward-thinking legal team.Supporting Wisconsin Communities StatewideWith offices in Baraboo, Madison, and Eau Claire, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm proudly serves clients across Wisconsin. The firm is deeply committed to the communities it is part of—both inside and outside the courtroom—through local involvement, advocacy, and a people-first approach to legal representation.The addition of Stroede supports the firm’s ability to maintain high professional standards while continuing to meet the evolving needs of Wisconsin families.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is an award-winning Wisconsin law firm serving clients statewide from offices in Madison, Baraboo, and Eau Claire. Recognized as a Best Places to Work: Law Firm, Pemberton is known for its client-first philosophy and The Pemberton Promise — We don’t get paid unless you do. The firm is committed to delivering trusted legal representation while remaining deeply connected to the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.