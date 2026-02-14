Wellness Rebel Holly Bonvissuto Releases ‘The Good Living Code,’ A Sustainable Method for Vibrant Aging

Author, Holly Bonvissuto.

New book offers a rebel's guide to aging well—a science-backed, sustainable wellness framework for midlife and beyond.

This isn't wellness hype or the latest fad. It's a sustainable, interconnected system that honors how your body actually changes.” — Holly Bonvissuto

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a culture obsessed with quick fixes and punishing routines, a new book offers a revolutionary, sustainable alternative. Holly Bonvissuto, a movement specialist and wellness coach, today announces the release of her debut book, The Good Living Code: A Rebel's Guide to Aging Well.

This practical guide challenges the “all-or-nothing” wellness grind, presenting a science-backed framework forged from Bonvissuto’s own journey through misdiagnosis, autoimmune disease, injury, and menopause. The 4S Method™—Strength, Suppleness, Sustenance, and Serenity—provides a holistic, adaptable system designed to help individuals, especially women in midlife and beyond, build resilience and feel vibrantly alive in their bodies.

“So many of us have been conditioned to believe that health requires hours of grueling effort or that slowing down means giving up,” says Bonvissuto. “The 4S Method is my rebellion against that exhausting narrative. It’s about intelligent, compassionate self-care that fits into real, messy lives. True wellness isn’t a finish line; it’s a daily practice of listening and responding to your body’s wisdom.”

The 4S Method is built on four interconnected pillars:

• Strength: Cultivating durable, functional power for real-life activities.

• Suppleness: Promoting fluid movement and hydrated fascia for mobility and injury prevention.

• Sustenance: Nourishing the body with nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods and cellular hydration.

• Serenity: Leaning into rest, and regulating the nervous system as the essential foundation for healing and resilience.

A standout feature of the book is Pocket Movements—a concept of “exercise snacking” where short, 1-5 minute practices are woven into daily life. Backed by peer-reviewed research, these micro-practices prove that consistency with small, intentional actions outperforms sporadic, perfectionist plans.

Early praise for The Good Living Code underscores its impact and approachability:

"Holly is a warm, kind, and present guide both in person and in writing... She meets you where you are with her Pocket Movements, giving you tools to improve on every level. Holly knows a little can go a long way—and you will, too!" — Sage Rountree, PhD, E-RYT500, author of The Athlete's Guide to Recovery

"The Good Living Code is a concise guide with practical wisdom for anyone seeking a healthier, more mindful, and more energized life. Holly's approach is approachable, actionable, and rooted in years of experience teaching movement and wellness." — Tiffany Cruikshank, L.Ac, MAOM, founder of Yoga Medicine®.

"Bringing together science, spirituality, and fitness, Holly Bonvissuto's The Good Living Code is an excellent roadmap for living well in an aging body," adds Sharon Salzberg, author of Lovingkindness and Real Change.

The Good Living Code is now available for purchase in paperback through all major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. For more information, downloadable resources, and access to the Pocket Movements Library, visit Holly's website.

About:

Holly Bonvissuto is a certified yoga teacher (E-RYT 500), personal trainer, mobility specialist, and holistic health & wellness coach. After years of pushing her body to its limits and facing a cascade of health challenges, she discovered that sustainable wellness comes from balance, not brute force. She now teaches clients both locally and virtually to reclaim their vitality through her integrated 4S Method. Holly lives in the Atlanta area with her family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.