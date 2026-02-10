Fulfilment.com Secures up to £4M Late Seed Investment to Fix Ecommerce Fulfilment Searches for Brands

Fulfilment.com secures up to £4M in a Late Seed investment round. Fulfilment.com replaces slow, manual processes with a data-driven marketplace.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just two years since its inception, UK-based technology start-up fulfilment .com has secured up to £4M in a Late Seed investment round. The round was led by Blackfinch Ventures, with participation from Haatch Ventures.The significant capital injection validates the company’s rapid ascent in the logistics software and technology sector. Founded in early 2024 by James Olsen, fulfilment.com was born from a direct frustration with the opaque, fragmented, and outdated process of finding third-party logistics ( 3PL ) fulfilment partners as a brand.For decades, brands have relied on spreadsheets, repetitive calls, and guesswork to find ecommerce fulfilment partners. Fulfilment.com replaces these slow, manual processes with a data-driven marketplace. By utilising instant quoting, smart matching algorithms, and real-time performance insights, the platform acts as the connective tissue between high-growth brands and the right 3PL, drastically reducing the time to contract for both parties.The investment will be used to scale fulfilment.com’s proprietary technology, accelerate team expansion, and strengthen the platform’s infrastructure to support a growing global user base, with an initial focus on the UK, EU, US, Canadian, and Australian markets.James Olsen, Founder and CEO of fulfilment.com, commented: "Our mission is to make fulfilment work better for everyone, brands and 3PL's alike. We’re grateful to Blackfinch for leading this round, and to Haatch for backing our ambition to create a more transparent, fair and effective industry for all involved."A spokesperson for Blackfinch Ventures said: “With clear traction and a platform solving a well-known industry challenge, fulfilment.com has the potential to transform a major global market. We're excited to support their next phase.”Charlie Weavers-Wright, B2B SaaS Investor, Haatch added: “We’re extremely proud to be backing the entire team at fulfilment.com again! Fortunately, Haatch was able to back them at pre-seed and has seen first-hand the incredible growth James and the team have been able to deliver. The market opportunity here is vast so we’re very excited to see what the future holds.”ENDSNotes to Editors:1) Please always refer to the company as fulfilment.com2) About: fulfilment.com is the data-driven marketplace connecting ecommerce brands with the world's best fulfilment providers and 3PLs. By digitising the procurement process, fulfilment.com helps brands scale faster and allows 3PL providers to fill their warehouses with the right fit clients, ultimately reducing churn rates.

