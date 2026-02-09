VE3 appoints Microsoft senior director and product leader Marc Esmiley as Non-Executive Director

Appointment strengthens VE3’s strategic direction, product leadership and growth across data, AI, cloud and digital transformation.

Marc’s insight into Microsoft’s product direction and his experience co-engineering solutions with large enterprises will be invaluable as we scale our platforms and consulting services.” — Manish Garg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VE3 , a Microsoft solution partner across data, AI, digital & app innovation, and Azure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Esmiley as a Non-Executive Director (NED), effective 1 December 2025.Marc is a senior director, digital product and engineering leader at Microsoft, where he heads Product for the Financial Services Studio in the Commercial Engineering organisation. He brings extensive experience in large-scale cloud transformation, data-driven products and regulated industries, particularly financial services, central government, health and social care.Marc’s appointment strengthens VE3’s board and supports its strategic focus on building modern, scalable and outcome-driven solutions for public and private sector clients. His experience in shaping product strategy, driving operational excellence, and guiding organisations through complex digital and data transformation will play a key role in VE3’s continued growth.Commenting on the appointment: Manish Garg , Managing Director of VE3, said:“We are delighted to welcome Marc to the VE3 board.His combination of deep technical expertise, product leadership and board-level experience in safety-critical and regulated environments is exactly what we need for our next phase of growth.VE3’s strategy is to be the partner of choice for organisations that want to apply data, AI and modern cloud platforms to real-world problems – from public services and health to financial services and critical infrastructure.”Marc Esmiley, NED at VE3, added:“It’s a privilege to join VE3 as a Non-Executive Director at such an exciting stage of its journey. I’m looking forward to helping shape the strategy, sharpen the product focus, and support the organisation’s growth in a disciplined, sustainable way, contributing to its long-term success.”Deepening VE3’s Microsoft and Cloud-first Strategy:VE3 works with clients across central and local government, health and life sciences, financial services, policing and justice, education and critical national infrastructure. The company delivers transformation programmes that bring together consulting expertise, engineering excellence and product innovation to help organisations modernise critical systems, adopt emerging technologies responsibly and achieve meaningful operational outcomes.As part of its growth strategy, VE3 is investing in next-generation data and AI platforms that enable clients to move beyond pilots and proofs of concept and embed intelligence into core operations. These initiatives span secure enterprise AI workspaces for complex knowledge work, high-integrity data matching and mastering for identity and entity resolution, large-scale digital engagement platforms, and accelerators for data integration, analytics and insight generation. These capabilities are designed to integrate with modern cloud and data ecosystems, enabling organisations to deploy robust, scalable and value-driven solutions.VE3’s flagship platforms including PromptX and MatchX continue to gain traction across sectors as organisations seek enterprise-grade AI solutions that are governed, secure and production-ready.Marc’s experience leading cross-functional product and engineering teams, scaling data and AI platforms and guiding major institutions through complex digital transformation will support VE3’s ambition to strengthen its product strategy, enhance delivery capability and expand its impact across regulated and mission-critical sectors. His background in shaping technology strategy and driving growth will be a valuable addition to VE3’s board as the company enters its next stage of evolution.Background on Marc Esmiley:Marc has more than 15 years’ experience leading digital product, engineering and cloud transformation programmes. At Microsoft, he currently serves as Head of Product for the Financial Services Studio in Commercial Engineering, leading a global team that co-innovates and co-engineers industry solutions with strategic banking and insurance clients.Alongside his executive career, Marc is an experienced Non-Executive Director. He currently sits on the Board of the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) and has previously served as a trustee and board member for St Andrew’s Hospice Grimsby and The Mungo Foundation. He holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and maintains a strong technical foundation with professional certifications across cloud, infrastructure and service management.About VE3:VE3 is a global technology and consulting company focused on digital transformation, data and AI, and modern cloud platforms. As a Microsoft solution partner across data, AI, digital, app innovation and Azure, VE3 helps public and private sector organisations design, build and run secure, scalable services on the Microsoft cloud.VE3 combines consulting and engineering capability with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms and accelerators. VE3 works with clients across central and local government, health and life sciences, policing and justice, education, financial services and utilities, helping them move from strategy to live services with strong governance, assurance and long-term sustainability.

