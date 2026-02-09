Joshua Aubey of WellBe Senior Medical Named 2025 Healthicity Compliance Officer of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthicity is proud to announce Joshua Aubey, the Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer of WellBe Senior Medical , as the 2025 Healthicity Compliance Officer of the Year, recognizing his exceptional leadership, integrity, and profound impact on the teams and organizations he serves.This annual award honors healthcare compliance professionals who go above and beyond to strengthen compliance programs, proactively manage risk, and cultivate cultures rooted in trust, accountability, and ethical decision-making. This year’s nominations reflected the evolving demands of healthcare compliance and highlighted leaders whose influence extends far beyond policies and procedures.“This recognition is so meaningful to me,” Aubey said. “My team and I have built a special relationship throughout the years, and we've all come together in a unique way. We saw each other’s strengths as we've all helped each other through our weaknesses, and I think that’s what makes a good team.”Aubey currently serves as Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer at WellBe Senior Medical, where he leads enterprise-wide compliance and privacy initiatives supporting value-based, home-centered care for medically complex seniors. Since joining WellBe in 2022, Aubey has played a critical role in scaling compliance infrastructure to support organizational growth while fostering a positive, collaborative, and highly engaged compliance team.What distinguished Aubey’s nomination was not only his technical expertise, but the consistent praise for his leadership style and the culture he has built. Colleagues described him as a transparent, supportive, and deeply respected leader who leads with empathy and authenticity.With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare compliance, auditing, and risk management, Aubey brings a broad and well-rounded perspective to compliance leadership. His career includes senior roles at DuPage Medical Group, Stormont Vail Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, along with earlier experience in internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. This diverse background enables him to balance regulatory rigor with practical, people-centered solutions.“Joshua exemplifies what it means to be a modern compliance leader,” said Brian Burton, Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer at Healthicity. “He leads with clarity and integrity, but just as importantly, he empowers those around him. His ability to build trust, encourage open dialogue, and develop strong teams is exactly what this award is meant to recognize.”As part of this recognition, Healthicity will donate $1,000 to the organization of Joshua’s choice. He has chosen Have Dreams , which provides social skills programs, services and support for children, teens and adults with autism.The Healthicity Compliance Officer of the Year Award was established to spotlight the vital role compliance professionals play in protecting patients, supporting ethical healthcare operations, and guiding organizations through an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity’s auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. The company’s Compliance Manager platform is an all-in-one solution to streamline compliance programs and Audit Manager+ allows total oversight of auditing programs.About WellBe Senior MedicalWellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe provides personalized care and works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health. WellBe currently operates in nine states, serving over 150,000 patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.