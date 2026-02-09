New Strategic Guide Supports Companies Navigating California’s Climate Disclosure Laws During Regulatory Uncertainty

KEY ESG Logo

KEY ESG releases guide for California's climate laws SB 253 & 261. Covers 6,750+ companies, $500K penalties, Aug 2026 deadline amid SB 261 enforcement pause.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEY ESG, a sustainability management platform, today announced a strategic compliance guide to help U.S. companies prepare for California’s climate disclosure requirements under Senate Bills 253 and 261. The guide clarifies reporting timelines, enforcement status, and practical steps organisations can take to stay prepared during ongoing regulatory uncertainty.This announcement follows a recent injunction that has paused enforcement of SB 261, California’s climate-related financial risk disclosure rule, pending further action by the Ninth Circuit. SB 253, which requires greenhouse gas emissions reporting, remains in effect, with the first disclosure deadline on August 10, 2026.KEY ESG partnered with global law firm Proskauer Rose to produce the whitepaper, which combines legal, operational, and technology guidance. The guide details how companies can advance SB 253 readiness while maintaining a “ready posture” for SB 261 in case enforcement resumes with limited notice.California’s climate disclosure laws are expected to affect about 6,750 U.S. entities, including an estimated 2,596 companies under SB 253 and 4,160 under SB 261. Non-compliance with SB 253 may result in penalties up to $500,000 per year per entity, plus annual administrative fees currently estimated between $3,106 and $4,509. These financial and operational stakes make early planning essential for sustainability, finance, and legal teams.The guide places California’s requirements in a global context, highlighting alignment with international frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, International Sustainability Standards Board standards, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. This alignment allows organisations to invest in unified disclosure systems that support both carbon accounting, including Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions, as well as multiple regulatory regimes.KEY ESG highlights the role of technology in reducing compliance risk and operational burden. The whitepaper shows how integrated sustainability data platforms, underpinned by consistent carbon accounting methodologies, can streamline data collection, improve data quality, and support efficient assurance workflows, helping organisations adapt as regulatory expectations evolve.Heleen van Poecke, CEO and Co-Founder of KEY ESG, stated that the current environment presents both risks and opportunities for companies subject to climate disclosure rules.“California’s climate laws represent a fundamental shift in corporate accountability,” said van Poecke. “Organisations that invest early in robust data infrastructure and unified disclosure systems can transform compliance from a reactive obligation into a strategic advantage. Those capabilities will matter not just for California, but for the broader wave of climate transparency requirements emerging globally.”The strategic guide is intended for sustainability leaders, finance executives, compliance officers, and legal teams responsible for climate reporting and risk management. It offers a practical roadmap for navigating uncertainty and making measurable progress toward mandatory disclosures.The whitepaper, California Climate Disclosure Laws: A Strategic Guide to Compliance and Competitive Advantage , is available now.About KEY ESGKEY ESG is a sustainability management platform that helps organisations collect, manage, and report high-quality ESG data across global frameworks. The platform includes a standards-aligned carbon accounting methodology for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, supporting audit-ready reporting across U.S. and global climate disclosure regimes. It supports climate and ESG reporting with audit-ready workflows, integrated assurance, and investor-grade data, enabling companies to meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.Media ContactNatalie PontingGrowth MarketerKEY ESGnponting@keyesg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.