Capsadyn® Expands Distribution With Amazon Launch, Quickly Ranking as #1 New Release in Arthritis Pain Relief

Capsadyn Non-Burning Capsaicin Cream

A Gentler Alternative to Traditional Capsaicin Creams Gains Traction on Amazon

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capsadyn®, a next-generation non-burning capsaicin cream developed by Chorda Pharma Inc., is now available on Amazon in addition to direct sales through Capsadyn.com. The expanded distribution provides consumers with a convenient new way to access maximum-strength capsaicin pain relief — without the burning sensation commonly associated with traditional capsaicin creams.

Since launching on Amazon, Capsadyn has quickly gained momentum and is currently ranked as the #1 New Release in Arthritis Pain Relief Medications, signaling strong consumer demand for a gentler approach to topical pain relief.

Capsaicin creams have long been recognized as effective options for temporary relief of minor arthritis, joint, and muscle pain. However, many users discontinue use due to the uncomfortable burning or skin irritation often caused by conventional formulations. Capsadyn was developed to overcome this long-standing limitation. Clinical testing showed that even at the maximum OTC capsaicin strength (0.25%), Capsadyn produced no statistically significant difference in burning sensation compared with a placebo cream containing no capsaicin.

Because Capsadyn is highly concentrated, a small amount is designed to deliver effective relief, with each jar providing approximately 50 applications depending on individual use. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula is easy to use without mess or medicinal odor.

"Capsadyn is an innovative treatment for joint and muscle pain based on years of research in the lab," says CEO Victor Iannello, ScD. "The Amazon launch allows us to reach more pain sufferers who want a safe alternative that is gentle on the skin."

Capsadyn maximum-strength capsaicin cream contains no steroids, NSAIDs, or anesthetics and is manufactured in the United States in accordance with FDA regulations for external analgesics.

Consumers can learn more or purchase directly at Capsadyn.com, or find Capsadyn on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2TCNTSV

About Capsadyn®

Capsadyn is an over-the-counter topical analgesic formulated with maximum-strength capsaicin (0.25%) and designed to provide temporary relief from minor arthritis, joint, and muscle pain without the burning sensation associated with traditional capsaicin creams. Capsadyn is developed by Chorda Pharma Inc., a company focused on innovative, non-opioid approaches to chronic pain management.

