Barilla Consulting to Serve as Signature Sponsor at the 2026 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barilla Consulting is proud to announce its participation as a Signature Sponsor at the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala, taking place on February 20. The annual gala brings together business leaders, community partners, and organizations committed to shaping the future of Frisco and the surrounding region.As a Signature Sponsor, Barilla Consulting will be featured prominently throughout the evening, including the premiere of a 90-second promotional video highlighting the firm’s mission, vision, and community-focused approach. The video offers attendees a closer look at who Barilla Consulting is, the work it does, and the values that guide its impact-driven initiatives.Barilla Consulting is honored to support the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and be part of an event that celebrates leadership, growth, and collaboration within the community. This gala is a meaningful opportunity for the Barilla Consulting team to connect, share their story, and continue building relationships with fellow organizations and business leaders.Barilla Consulting specializes in strategic consulting and community-centered solutions, working alongside organizations to create sustainable impact and long-term growth. Participation in the Frisco Chamber Gala reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to engagement, innovation, and partnership within the Frisco business community.Barilla Consulting looks forward to an inspiring evening and the opportunity to connect with attendees through shared purpose and vision!

