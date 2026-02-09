MavenFleet Releases 2026 Workforce Report on AI’s Impact on Jobs

MavenFleet Jobs Dashboard Developer role charts Non-developer role charts

Analysis of 5,000+ active job openings — revealing the most in-demand roles across UK tech companies

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Methodology:Sample: 5,000+ active job openings · Companies: 500+ UK fintech and tech firmsSources: verified company career pages, ATS feeds, direct employer postingsUpdated: Hourly aggregation · Analysis: Current snapshot of market demandNote on Role Normalization: The 5,000+ jobs were normalized by grouping similar role titles together. For example, "Software Developer", "Software Engineer", "Developer", and similar variations were consolidated into standardized role categories. The counts shown represent these normalized role groups, not the raw total of 5,000+ individual postings.Remote Is Declining — In the UKUK fintech hiring has decisively shifted away from fully remote roles. Our latest sample shows that on-site and hybrid positions now dominate hiring, reflecting tighter collaboration requirements across operations, risk, and regulation.This trend is specific to the UK. Markets such as the United States continue to show strong demand for fully remote fintech roles, particularly in engineering and data. Employers should avoid assuming this is a global reversal — it is a regional one.Fully Remote (8%)On-site / Hybrid (92%)Top 10 Most In-Demand RolesSoftware development roles dominate the UK tech hiring landscape, accounting for over 60% of all openings. "Software Developer" alone represents 285 jobs, with Senior Software Engineer and Full Stack Developer tied at 156 positions each.This reflects sustained demand for technical talent across the fintech and tech sectors, with full-stack capabilities being particularly valued by employers seeking versatile engineers.- SoftwareDeveloper- Senior SoftwareEngineer- Full StackDeveloper- Product Manager- Backend Engineer- Data Engineer- FrontendDeveloper- DevOps Engineer- Solutions Architect- Data ScientistTop 10 Non-Developer RolesBeyond software development, Product Manager leads demand with 94 openings, followed by Data Analyst (78) and Account Manager (56). These business and operational roles represent approximately 40% of the total market.This balance demonstrates that while technical roles dominate, there remains strong demand for product, business, and operational expertise across the UK tech sector.- ProductManager- Data Analyst- Account Manager- Business Analyst- Project Manager- Sales Manager- OperationsManager- UX/UI Designer- QA Engineer- MarketingManager- Key Market InsightsSoftware Development DominanceSoftware development roles account for 60%+ of all openings, with "Software Developer" being the single most in-demand role (285 jobs). Full-stack capabilities continue to be highly valued, with 156 openings specifically for full-stack developers.Backend vs Frontend DemandBackend Engineer roles (89) slightly outpace Frontend Developer positions (67), suggesting continued emphasis on server-side and infrastructure expertise in the UK tech sector.Data & DevOps in High DemandData Engineering (78 roles) and DevOps Engineer (62 roles) both feature in the top 10, reflecting the critical importance of data infrastructure and deployment automation across modern tech companies.Product & Business Roles StrongProduct Manager is the #1 non-developer role with 94 openings, followed by Data Analyst (78) and Account Manager (56). Product, Business, and Operations management roles collectively represent ~40% of the market, indicating strong demand for strategic and operational expertise.Roles Not Appearing in UK Fintech Hiring DataSome roles show near-zero presence in full-time UK fintech hiring over the last three months. This absence does not imply these skills are obsolete — but it does indicate scarcity. They are not being hired as permanent in-house roles, but they may be relevant in consulting.Roles Not Represented in the Data• Graphic Designers• Social Media Managers• Content WritersContext NoteThis finding applies only to UK full-time employment. Many of these roles continue to thrive in contracting, agency, and consultancy markets, and are often sourced externally rather than hired permanently.Implications for Job Seekers• Software development skills remain the most valuable across the UK tech sector• Full-stack capabilities provide significant competitive advantage• Backend and infrastructure expertise continues to outpace frontend demand• Product management offers the strongest non-technical career path• Data engineering and DevOps roles are critical to company infrastructure• Business and operational roles represent 40% of opportunitiesWhat is MavenFleet ? We aggregate fintech jobs and help candidates tailor CVs and cover letters using AI.Data is directional and updated periodically. Always review underlying roles for accuracy. For questions or custom analysis, contact us.

