Hospitality management to waive application fees to PRLA dues-paying members

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Penn State School of Hospitality Management will offer scholarships to employees of Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA) dues-paying member organizations who wish to pursue a Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management program or a Graduate Certificate in Hospitality Management program at Penn State.Applicants from qualified PRLA organizations who are accepted to the Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management degree program for fall 2026 or fall 2027 semesters will be awarded a $3,000 scholarship, upon matriculation, payable over two semesters in which they are enrolled.These scholarships will be awarded to the first 15 qualified applicants who accept their offer of admission and are enrolled in the program. Scholarships are not transferable to any other degree program or to any other individual.PRLA supports Pennsylvania’s hospitality and tourism industries. PRLA’s mission is to promote, protect, educate and strengthen these sectors, which support more than half a million jobs and play a vital role in the commonwealth’s economy.“As business complexities intensify across the commonwealth and country, today’s hospitality sector requires well-informed, analytically capable leaders who are ready to meet the opportunities facing hospitality owners and operators,” said Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Endowed Director of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. “Our master’s program, which is a designated STEM degree, permits graduates to bring the new and necessary skills and strategies to their employer’s enterprise that will help them thrive into the future.”The Penn State School of Hospitality Management will also waive the application fee to the Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management degree program for any full- or part-time employee of a PRLA dues-paying member organization.The application fee waiver does not guarantee acceptance into the master’s degree program. Application fee waivers will be honored through May 14 for fall 2026 applicants.“We are grateful to Penn State for its continued commitment to Pennsylvania’s hospitality workforce,” PRLA President and CEO Joe Massaro said. “By offering scholarships and application fee waivers to PRLA member employees, Penn State is helping industry professionals build the skills needed to advance their careers, strengthen their organizations and support the long-term vitality of hospitality across the commonwealth.”Furthermore, applicants from dues-paying PRLA member organizations who are accepted to the Penn State Graduate Certificate in Hospitality Management program for fall 2026 or fall 2027 will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship, upon matriculation, payable over two semesters in which they are enrolled. These scholarships will be awarded to the first 15 qualified applicants who have been accepted and elect to enroll.How to applyTo qualify for the scholarships and/or application fee waiver, applicants first need to validate their PRLA membership prior to applying by contacting the Penn State School of Hospitality Management at PRLA-SHM@psu.edu.Next, students should apply to the hospitality management graduate program of their choice, which are handled by the J. Jeffrey and Ann Marie Fox Graduate School at Penn State.New candidates are only admitted for fall semester starts.The application deadline to start the fall 2026 semester is May 14. Consideration for scholarships is on a rolling basis, with early applicants considered first.About the Penn State Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management programThe Penn State Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management program prepares students to advance into upper-level management roles in hospitality and related fields. This flexible program fits the schedules of working professionals through online and in-person coursework. Students delve into profit maximization, data analytics, leading people and teams, and industry trends while gaining access to the global hospitality community and learning alongside professionals from around the world.This master’s degree program is STEM designated for international students, who can receive up to three years of federally approved Occupational Practical Training (OPT) in the field upon graduation.About the Penn State School of Hospitality ManagementEstablished in 1937, Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected schools of hospitality management. Its top-ranked undergraduate and doctoral programs prepare global leaders with a rigorous, diverse curriculum focused on engaged scholarship, featuring partnerships with Penn State's Hospitality Services, Housing and Food Services, and top global hospitality brands. It is also home to the oldest of the University's alumni program groups, the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society. The school’s portfolio includes an innovative, focused Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management graduate degree program.

