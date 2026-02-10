Ladder Up’s 1,000+ Volunteers Power Free Tax Help Across Chicagoland and Illinois, with Goal to Reach 2,000

Ladder Up offers free tax help to those who need it most

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tax season is underway, Ladder Up , a Chicago-based nonprofit, is offering free, in-person tax preparation services at multiple locations across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs to help eligible residents file their taxes and claim the refunds and credits they’ve earned, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, keeping thousands of dollars in local communities.Each year, thousands of Illinois residents qualify for free tax assistance but are unaware it exists. Through partnerships across Chicagoland and communities throughout Illinois, Ladder Up’s IRS-certified volunteers help individuals and families file accurate tax returns at no cost, often resulting in refunds that support housing stability, food security, and long-term financial health.“We file taxes, we change lives. It helps people breathe easier,” said Gretchen Groenewold, Chief Operating Officer of Ladder Up. “A refund can mean staying housed, buying groceries, paying down debt, or finally building a small emergency fund. Our volunteers make those moments possible.”When Volunteers Show Up, Lives ChangeLadder Up operates multiple free tax preparation sites across Chicago and Illinois during tax season, partnering with trusted community spaces such as libraries, schools, and neighborhood organizations. These sites serve working families, seniors, and individuals who often lack access to affordable, trustworthy tax services.The organization welcomes:-Early-career professionals and students looking for real-world experience, skill-building, and meaningful community impact-Experienced and retired tax professionals who want to use their expertise to give back and mentor the next generation-Training and support are provided, and volunteers become part of a mission-driven community working to create financial stability and dignity for Chicago families.“Volunteering with Ladder Up reminds you why this work matters,” Groenewold added. “It’s powerful, it’s human, and honestly, it’s pretty cool.”During the 2026 tax season, Ladder Up is operating free tax preparation sites throughout Chicago and the suburbs, hosted at trusted community spaces such as libraries, colleges, and neighborhood organizations. Community members are encouraged to learn more and sign up to volunteer About Ladder UpSince 1994, Ladder Up has helped families and individuals take control of their finances, from filing taxes and securing refunds to unlocking college aid and building long-term economic stability. Through free tax preparation, financial education, and access to critical resources, Ladder Up ensures people receive every dollar they’ve earned.To date, Ladder Up has trained more than 35,000 volunteers, supported over 922,000 people, and returned $1.85 billion in tax refunds and financial aid to communities in need. With a 2,900% return on investment, every donated dollar creates a lasting impact, helping families stay in their homes, students pursue higher education, and communities grow stronger across Chicago and beyond.

