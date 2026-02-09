North West Provincial Government targets Africa Mining Indaba to lure investments
A high level delegation of the Northwest Provincial Government led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied MEC for department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane, is expected to engage with Industry Leaders in Mining on the side lines of the Mining Africa Indaba currently underway in Cape Town. The North West province is positioning itself as an ideal and preferred destination for investments and expansion in mining operations.
The province forms part of the world’s largest belt which boasts seventy percent of reserves in Platinum Group Metal Groups (PGMs). Issues ranging from mineral beneficiation, social labour plans, preferential procurement for small enterprises are expected to top the agenda of the meetings.Of critical importance is the commercialisation of the Bojanala Special Economic Special Zone for long-term partnership in areas such as mineral processing, services and specialised equipment.
The creation of logistical hubs and corridors which link the province with other commercially sound regions on the African continent and Southern African Developing Community (SADC) will also occupy centre stage during discussions.
Premier Mokgosi maintains government is gearing itself up to commercialise the province’s two airports as part of its ongoing efforts to see to the full implementation of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
With the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy officially adopted by the Executive Council, Premier Mokgosi believes the province is more than ready to turn the tide against low investment patterns bedeviling its developmental trajectory.
