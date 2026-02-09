President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy, 11 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, officially open the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy at the Drakenstein Correctional Facility.

Drakenstein Correctional Facility, formerly known as Victor Verster Prison, holds profound historical significance as the place from which Nelson Mandela walked to freedom on 10 February 1990.

That historic walk marked a decisive turning point in South Africa’s journey towards democracy, culminating in the election of Nelson Mandela as the country’s first democratically elected President in 1994.

On 11 February, President Ramaphosa will pay a visit to the Madiba House, which housed Nelson Mandela during the final years of his imprisonment.

The President will thereafter officially open the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy, the first of its kind, reaffirming South Africa’s leadership role in advancing human rights, humane correctional practices, and the protection of the dignity and rights of offenders.

The year 2026 marks 11 years since the adoption of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules) and 16 years since the adoption of the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules).

These international instruments provide practical standards that call for the humanisation of correctional systems, recognition of inherent human dignity, and the advancement of justice anchored in humanity.

The establishment of the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy reflects South Africa’s continued commitment to embedding these principles within correctional training and practice.

The country will work closely with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as the custodian of the Nelson Mandela Rules, to ensure their effective implementation.

President Ramaphosa will officially open the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Drakenstein Correctional Facility, Western Cape

