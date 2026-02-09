NPX and Nuclearn Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI in the Nuclear Sector

NPX Logo Nuclearn Logo

NPX and Nuclearn partner to accelerate safe, practical AI adoption in nuclear operations and new builds through shared expertise and best practices.

PORT ELGIN, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the recent Nuclear Business Innovation Conference (NBIC) , Nuclear Promise X (NPX) and Nuclearn announced a strategic collaboration to explore opportunities for accelerating the safe, practical, and value-adding adoption of Artificial Intelligence across nuclear operations and New Nuclear projects.The collaboration brings together NPX’s deep experience in nuclear operations, project delivery, digital transformation, and change management with Nuclearn’s proven AI capabilities and technical expertise. The two organizations will focus on sharing insights, best practices, lessons learned, and perspectives on how AI can be responsibly deployed in highly regulated nuclear environments.As nuclear operators modernize existing fleets and advance new nuclear programs, interest in AI-enabled solutions continues to grow. At the same time, utilities face real challenges related to accuracy, cybersecurity, regulatory confidence, and organizational adoption. This collaboration is intended to explore those challenges through a practical, experience-driven lens, and will benefit customers of both companies.“It’s no longer hypothetical - AI has enormous potential in nuclear, and the time to leverage it is now”, said Bharath Nangia, President & CEO of NPX. “This collaboration with Nuclearn brings very complementary strengths together, and will benefit both our customers tremendously.”Through this collaboration, NPX and Nuclearn will engage in structured discussions and experience sharing related to:● Practical AI use cases in nuclear operations and projects● Ensuring accuracy, transparency, and trust in AI-enabled tools● Cybersecurity and data governance considerations● Organizational change management and user adoption"Nuclear presents a unique opportunity for AI, but it also demands a higher bar for rigor, validation, and trust," said Bradley Fox, CEO of Nuclearn. "We built Nuclearn inside nuclear plants — that domain knowledge is in our DNA. Working alongside NPX, we're exploring new ideas and uncovering opportunities together, while making sure AI adoption is done right.”Both organizations emphasized that successful AI adoption in nuclear must be people-first, grounded in domain expertise, and aligned with regulatory and operational realities.About Nuclear Promise X (NPX)Nuclear Promise X (NPX) is a consulting company dedicated to modernizing the nuclear industry. With deep expertise in strategy consulting, project delivery, engineering, digital transformation, and AI adoption, NPX partners with utilities and energy organizations to deliver practical, people-first solutions that support safe, reliable operations and the advancement of new nuclear generation.Learn more at www.npxinnovation.com About NuclearnNuclearn is the leading AI platform designed specifically for nuclear professionals and critical infrastructure operators. Founded by industry veterans, the company provides secure, on-premise-ready AI solutions that modernize workflows while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance.For more information, visit www.nuclearn.ai

