MyFitnessCoach Unveils Recipe Library and Custom Recipe Creator with Macro Tracking

UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFitnessCoach has launched a comprehensive recipe library and custom recipe creation tool that combines curated meal options with personalized recipe development. The new nutrition features provide users with organized recipe collections while enabling them to create and save custom recipes using a verified database of 1.4 million foods with accurate macronutrient information.The dual approach addresses different user needs within the nutrition tracking ecosystem. Some users prefer following established recipes with pre-calculated nutritional information, while others want to create and track their own culinary creations. By offering both options in a single platform, MyFitnessCoach supports diverse cooking styles and dietary preferences without requiring multiple applications.As home cooking has become increasingly central to nutrition management and health goals, the ability to access reliable recipes and accurately track homemade meals has grown in importance. MyFitnessCoach responds with tools that make recipe discovery and creation accessible while maintaining the nutritional accuracy essential for effective food tracking.The recipe library features over 55 curated recipes organized into categories that reflect common dietary preferences and nutritional goals. Each recipe includes complete nutritional information with calories, protein, fats, and carbohydrates clearly displayed. Professional food photography accompanies each recipe, helping users visualize finished dishes before preparing them.Dietary preference categories accommodate various eating patterns. The ketogenic section features recipes designed for very low carbohydrate, high fat nutrition with macro ratios supporting ketosis. Examples include easy keto bacon and eggs with 566 calories, 26 grams of protein, 50 grams of fat, and minimal carbohydrates. The focus on high fat, adequate protein, and very low carbohydrate intake aligns with ketogenic diet principles. Vegan recipes provide plant-based options free from all animal products. Dishes like chickpeas with sweet potatoes and salad offer complete meals with balanced macronutrients derived entirely from plant sources. The vegan category ensures users following plant-based diets can find appropriate recipe options within the platform.Vegetarian recipes include dairy and eggs while excluding meat, fish, and poultry. Options like protein pancakes provide substantial protein content through ingredients like eggs and dairy while maintaining vegetarian compliance. This category serves users reducing but not eliminating animal products.High protein recipes prioritize protein content to support muscle development, satiety, and various fitness goals. Meals like beef with sweet potato and mixed vegetables deliver over 50 grams of protein per serving. These recipes appeal to strength athletes, individuals managing weight, and those prioritizing protein intake.Low carb recipes limit carbohydrate content for users managing blood sugar, following specific diet protocols, or reducing overall carb intake. Dishes in this category provide satisfying meals while keeping carbohydrate content minimal. The peaches and protein coconut yogurt exemplifies creative low carb options.High carb recipes serve users with higher energy demands, carbohydrate loading needs, or preferences for carbohydrate-rich eating patterns. The millet porridge with cinnamon and cranberry apple demonstrates wholesome high carbohydrate options for appropriate contexts.Dairy free recipes eliminate all dairy products, accommodating lactose intolerance, dairy allergies, vegan preferences, or personal dietary choices. The tofu, brown rice, and cashew nuts recipe exemplifies complete dairy-free meals with adequate protein and healthy fats from plant sources.Gluten free recipes exclude wheat, barley, rye, and other gluten-containing grains. These recipes serve users with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or those choosing to avoid gluten. The chickpeas with pumpkin and mixed greens represents naturally gluten-free whole food options.Calorie-based categories help users find recipes matching specific energy intake goals. Under 150 calories features very low calorie options like bullet proof coffee for those managing overall intake or seeking light additions to meals. Under 300 calories provides snack and light meal options. Under 500 calories offers substantial meal choices for moderate calorie budgets.Recipe filtering capabilities allow users to narrow options by meal timing and dietary preferences simultaneously. Users can filter by breakfast, lunch and dinner, or snacks to find time-appropriate options. Combining time and dietary filters enables precise recipe discovery, such as finding ketogenic breakfast options or vegan dinner recipes.The search functionality allows users to locate specific recipes by name or ingredient, streamlining navigation through the recipe library. Combined with category browsing and filtering, users can efficiently find recipes matching their exact requirements whether they know what they want or need inspiration.Each recipe displays comprehensive nutritional information prominently. Total calories appear at the top, with protein, fat, and carbohydrate amounts shown in both grams and as macronutrient distribution. This transparency allows users to select recipes aligning with their specific macro targets without additional calculation.The custom recipe creator empowers users to build and save their own recipes with accurate nutritional tracking. This feature proves particularly valuable for users who cook regularly, follow family recipes, modify existing recipes, or create unique dishes. Rather than logging individual ingredients each time they prepare a favorite meal, users create the recipe once and access it repeatedly.Creating custom recipes begins with naming the dish and selecting or creating ingredients from the 1.4 million food database. This extensive database includes branded products, whole foods, restaurant items, and international ingredients with verified nutritional information. The breadth ensures users can accurately log virtually any ingredient.Users add ingredients one by one, specifying amounts in various units including cups, grams, ounces, pieces, and tablespoons. The flexible unit system accommodates different measurement preferences and recipe formats. As ingredients are added, the system automatically calculates total nutritional values for the entire recipe.The ingredient search function helps users quickly locate items from the massive database. Users can search by brand name, product description, or general food type. For example, searching "oats" returns various oat products including specific brands like Quaker quick oats, allowing users to select the exact product they use.Each ingredient displays its individual macronutrient contribution, helping users understand which components contribute most to the recipe's overall nutritional profile. This transparency aids in recipe modification for users wanting to adjust macro ratios or reduce specific nutrients.Amount and unit customization for each ingredient ensures accuracy regardless of how the recipe was originally written. A recipe calling for half a cup of oats can be accurately entered even if the database lists serving sizes in grams. The system handles conversions, maintaining nutritional accuracy across different measurement systems.The custom recipe feature includes an instructions section where users can document preparation steps. This functionality transforms the platform into a complete recipe repository, not just a nutritional calculator. Users can record cooking instructions step by step, ensuring they have complete information when preparing the dish later.Step-by-step instruction entry allows detailed documentation of cooking processes. Users might enter "Add Milk" as step one, "Add Oats" as step two, creating clear sequential guidance. This structure supports consistent recipe execution and helps users remember specific techniques or timing requirements.The ability to save custom recipes creates a personal recipe library accessible whenever needed. Users building an extensive collection of tracked recipes can quickly log complete meals without repeatedly entering individual ingredients. This efficiency particularly benefits meal preppers and individuals who rotate through favorite dishes regularly.Recipe modification capabilities allow users to adjust existing custom recipes rather than creating entirely new entries for slight variations. If a user typically makes overnight oats with half a cup but occasionally uses a full cup, they can duplicate and modify the recipe rather than rebuilding from scratch.The automatic macro calculation feature represents the custom recipe creator's core value. As users add ingredients, the system continuously updates total calories, protein, fats, and carbohydrates. This real-time feedback helps users see how ingredient choices impact overall nutrition.Serving size specification allows users to divide recipe totals appropriately. A recipe yielding four servings automatically calculates per-serving nutrition, ensuring accurate logging when users consume individual portions. This prevents the common error of logging entire recipe totals when eating only a portion.The integration between recipe creation and food logging streamlines the overall nutrition tracking workflow. Once a custom recipe exists, users can log it as a single item rather than logging multiple ingredients. This efficiency encourages consistent tracking, which research shows improves nutrition outcomes.Recipe sharing capabilities allow users to export and share custom recipes with family members, training partners, or the broader MyFitnessCoach community. This social dimension creates opportunities for recipe discovery and culinary inspiration beyond the curated library.The combination of curated recipes and custom creation tools addresses the complete spectrum of user cooking patterns. Beginners benefit from the curated library providing tested recipes with guaranteed nutritional information. Experienced cooks appreciate the custom creation tools that respect their culinary creativity while maintaining tracking accuracy.The recipe features integrate seamlessly with MyFitnessCoach's broader nutrition tracking capabilities. Users can combine recipes with other logged foods, ensuring complete daily nutrition records. The macro totals from recipes contribute to overall daily targets, helping users understand how meals fit within broader nutrition goals.Dietary flexibility represents a core principle throughout the recipe features. Rather than prescribing specific eating patterns, the platform provides tools supporting various approaches. Whether users follow ketogenic, vegan, high protein meals , or flexible dieting approaches, they find relevant recipes and accurate tracking tools.The verified food database distinguishing MyFitnessCoach's recipe creator from competitors. Many tracking platforms rely on user-submitted data of questionable accuracy. The 1.4 million verified foods ensure custom recipe calculations reflect actual nutritional content, not estimates or user errors.Brand-specific database entries allow precision when using packaged products in recipes. Users cooking with specific yogurt brands, protein powders, or other processed ingredients can select the exact product rather than generic approximations. This specificity matters for users with precise macro targets.International food coverage ensures users from diverse culinary backgrounds find relevant ingredients. The database includes foods from various cuisines and regions, supporting recipe creation regardless of cultural food preferences.MyFitnessCoach offers both free and premium subscription tiers. Free users have access to basic recipe browsing and limited custom recipe creation. Premium subscribers gain full access to the complete recipe library, unlimited custom recipes, and advanced filtering options. The application is available on iOS and Android devices with seamless syncing across platforms.The recipe features represent MyFitnessCoach's commitment to making nutrition tracking both accurate and practical. By acknowledging that users need both inspiration and customization tools, the platform provides comprehensive support for meal planning and tracking. The emphasis on verified nutritional data ensures users can trust the information underlying their nutrition decisions.MyFitnessCoach is a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform designed to support sustainable health through integrated approaches to nutrition, activity, and training. The application emphasizes long-term wellness and habit formation rather than extreme approaches or short-term results. As part of its broader fitness and wellness platform, MyFitnessCoach offers recipe libraries, custom recipe creation, food tracking with 1.4 million verified foods, workout programs, progress tracking, and wellness features in one unified solution.For more information about MyFitnessCoach and its recipe features, visit the official website or download the app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

