Life Masters Launches Revolutionary FORMULA WON™ High Performance Leadership Experience in South Africa

Tony Dovale's Executive Training Program Addresses Leadership Crisis as Google Research Reveals 9 Out of 10 Managers Lack Critical Leadership Skills.

Limitless Leadership is the catalyst for a more sane and sustainable future, where everyone thrives under the business model of People, Planet AND Profit” — Tony Dovale

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Masters, South Africa's premier high-performance teams and leadership development specialist, today announced the official 2026 launch of FORMULA WON™ High Performance Leadership Experience—the only Formula 1-inspired executive leadership training program in Africa, designed specifically to transform middle and senior managers into high-performance leaders capable of thriving in today's unprecedented business complexity.

Created by Tony Dovale, internationally recognized #AdaptAgility expert and developer of the REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ High Performance Teams system, FORMULA WON™ addresses South Africa's critical leadership crisis head-on.

With Google's extensive research revealing that 9 out of 10 managers are not great managers or leaders, and with executive burnout reaching epidemic levels across organizations, Life Masters' new FORMULA WON™ program provides the transformational leadership development solution executives and HR leaders have been desperately seeking.

Available as intensive 1-2 day or comprehensive 4-day Limitless leadership workshops in Johannesburg, Sandton, Pretoria, and throughout Gauteng, FORMULA WON™ combines neuroscience-based leadership psychology, F1 racing metaphors, and the proven REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ CLEARx® High Performance Teams system to deliver measurable improvements in 4 levels of People, Teams, Leadership and Culture, which all impact strategic execution.

The Leadership Crisis Demanding Revolutionary Solutions

Organizations face a perfect storm of leadership challenges: widespread manager ineffectiveness, unprecedented executive burnout rates, hybrid workforce management complexities, digital disruption demands, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution's relentless pace of change.

Traditional leadership training programs fail to address these systemic issues, offering generic content disconnected from real-world management pressures.

"After 35 years facilitating high performance teams and executive leadership development across South Africa, I've witnessed the devastating impact of inadequate manager training on organizational performance, employee engagement, and business results," stated Tony Dovale, Founder and CEO of Life Masters and creator of FORMULA WON™.

"Extensive research confirming that 90% of managers lack essential leadership capabilities isn't surprising—it's a wake-up call.

Organizations can no longer afford to promote technical experts into management roles without providing the psychological tools, strategic frameworks, and self-awareness capabilities, that separate exceptional leaders from overwhelmed managers. the REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE and FORMULA WON™ fills this critical gap."

Introducing REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE FORMULA WON™: From Pressure to Performance Through F1-Inspired Leadership Mastery

FORMULA WON™ (emphasizing "WON" as in victory, not "ONE" as in racing) represents Life Masters' most comprehensive leadership development program, integrating three decades of organizational psychology research, real-world business experience, global research into High Performance Teams, and proven personal transformation methodologies, into an immersive, experiential learning journey that managers describe as "life-changing" and "the best leadership experience ever."

The FORMULA WON™ High Performance Leadership Experience is structured around three progressive phases mirroring Formula 1 racing excellence:

Phase 1: NOW – Awareness and Truth (Diagnostic)

Identify Performance Drag

Like F1 drivers obsessively monitoring dashboard telemetry, effective leaders require brutal honesty about current performance reality. This phase helps managers:

- Identify energy leaks and stress points constraining leadership effectiveness

- Recognize limiting beliefs and mental handbrakes blocking potential

- Assess current state versus ideal leadership capacity

- Understand burnout profiles and performance barriers

- Map work-life integration using the Wheel of Life framework

Key Insight: "You can't win with your handbrake on" – Leaders discover hidden performance constraints sabotaging their effectiveness.

Phase 2: WON – Inner Mastery (Transformation)

Break Through Limits | Reset Mindset and Motivation

Performance starts from within. This transformational phase develops the psychological capital, Resilience, and mental AdaptAgility exceptional leaders possess:

- Break through limiting perspectives and expand consciousness

- Reset mindset and motivation using neuroscience-based techniques

- Align with authentic purpose and leadership calling

- Master the 4 Leadership Archetypes: Warrior (discipline), Lover (empathy), Magician (creativity), King/Queen (vision)

- Build resilience and #AdaptAgility for thriving under pressure

- Develop emotional intelligence and self-awareness capabilities

- Transform negative self-talk into constructive inner coaching

Key Insight: "Performance starts inside" – Leaders cultivate the inner torque driving sustainable high performance.

Phase 3: WIN – Execution And Momentum (Implementation)

Trust and Team Dynamics | Limitless Leadership at Full Speed

The final phase translates inner transformation into outer results through enhanced team leadership and execution excellence:

- Build trust and psychological safety within teams

- Master high-pressure decision-making, FIERCE-=FOCUS, and strategic execution

- Commit to accountability and ownership mindsets

- Optimize team collaboration and communication effectiveness

- Execute SWIFT Action Power frameworks for rapid implementation

- Leverage collective intelligence for competitive advantage

Key Insight: "Leadership at full speed" – Leaders develop the capability to perform exceptionally even under extreme pressure.

The REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ Foundation: Proven System Driving Results

FORMULA WON™ is powered by Tony Dovale's proprietary REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ High Performance Teams system and CLEARx® HPO Framework—methodologies that have enabled client organizations to achieve 200-400% revenue growth, dramatic reductions in team conflicts, and measurable improvements in engagement, energy, innovation, and execution velocity.

The REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ approach addresses four critical organizational layers:

1. People: Growth-optimized mindsets, resilience, #AdaptAgility, and psychological capital

2. Teams: Trust, communication, collaboration, commitment, and cohesion

3. Leadership: Consciousness, emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and cultural architecture

4. Culture: Psychological safety, purpose alignment, innovation enablement, Meaning, and execution excellence

"FORMULA WON™ represents the most intensive, transformational leadership coaching program we've ever created," explained Tony Dovale, South Africa's leading #AdaptAgility and high performance teams expert.

"This isn't motivational speaking or generic management theory—it's a comprehensive psychological and strategic Mindset and Identity upgrade for managers who want to become the leaders their organizations desperately need. Participants leave with enhanced self-awareness, proven frameworks, practical tools, and the inner confidence to lead effectively."

Life Masters is South Africa's leading high-performance teams, leadership development, and organizational culture transformation specialist, serving corporate organizations, government departments, and JSE-listed companies throughout Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and across South Africa.

Life Masters specializes in:

- High Performance Teams Development using the REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE™ system

- Executive Leadership Coaching and transformation programs

- FORMULA WON™ Leadership Experience for managers and executives

- Corporate Culture Transformation and psychological safety creation

- #AdaptAgility Training for organizational resilience and agility

- Strategic Planning Facilitation and executive retreat design

- Team Building Programs delivering measurable behavioral change

