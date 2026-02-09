Asian-Led NutriWorks® Highlights Importance of Self-Care for Men with Strength-Boosting Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As understanding of health and wellness grows globally, self-care trends are reflecting an interesting cultural change: men, as well as women, are seeking holistic options, especially products that provide a sense of energy, strength, and refreshment while being affordable and easy to include in daily life. Recognizing this shift is Asian innovator NutriWorks, developers of the internationally-successful ‘Patch-It®’ series, who are embracing convenient self-care for men through the continued distribution of its CircuFlow menthol-infused reflexology patches across the United States.

“When we originally developed CircuFlow, as well as sister products RestoreGlow and BeautyRest, our primary demographic was Asian women,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “Over the past 25 years, our target market has shifted considerably, encompassing demand from women and men as personal wellness grew beyond supplements and shaving products.”

“We are proud to be helping normalize holistic wellbeing for all- feeling great inside and out is something everyone deserves to experience, and we will continue advocating for its importance across international barriers.”

Launched in 2000 in Hong Kong and later released in Europe before hitting U.S. platforms in 2024, CircuFlow is a simple-to-use DIY patch that utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that improves energy levels and mental clarity.

Unlike its companion products, CircuFlow features menthol, a substance harvested from mint plants known for its power to support increased healthy blood flow and circulation. According to Cleveland Clinic, circulation is essential for removing waste from the body including carbon dioxide and chemical byproducts from organs, all while prioritizing blood supply to the brain and heart for optimal health. When this circulation is negatively impacted, health problems such as fatigue, numbness, pain, cold fingers/toes, and more, arise, impacting quality of life.

As recently reported by Business Research Insights, “The global men personal care market size is estimated at USD 147.52 Billion in 2026 and expected to rise to USD 206.7 Billion by 2035, experiencing a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast from 2026 to 2035,” with brands widening their product ranges to better cater to male consumers across beauty, skincare, anti-aging, and well-being. The report also notes that while social stigma in rural, conservative regions continues to restrain the industry, male consumers overall are making grooming and self-care part of their identities, changing how manhood is viewed.

“What’s wonderful about reflexology is that it's a holistic treatment that doesn’t discriminate,” added Wong. “People from all walks of life can benefit from its impacts on the body, and we are not only proud of our patches that have helped people for decades, but also our role in equalizing self-care around the world.”

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.



