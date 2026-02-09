Texans for Affordable Transmission Launches to Advance Competitive Transmission in Texas

The time has come for competitive transmission in Texas.” — Matt Welch

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a potential for over $40 billion in spending over the next 10 - 15 years for new and upgraded transmission lines, Texans for Affordable Transmission (TAT) has stepped forward to advocate for more affordable transmission infrastructure.This new education and advocacy organization will promote competitive policies and investments to ensure an affordable, reliable, and resilient transmission infrastructure for Texas. Led by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI) State Director, Matt Welch, Texans for Affordable Transmission will advance market-based solutions to ensure the Texas grid is ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly growing economy.Welch said, “One of the most pressing policy challenges for Texas’ economic future is providing new transmission grid infrastructure at an affordable price for everyday Texans. These new lines must be built, and they will be built. The question is, will they be built by incumbent monopolies, with no competition, or through a competitive transmission bidding process? Texans for Affordable Transmission intends to make the case that bringing competition to this process will ensure quality transmission at the lowest price for consumers.”Competitive electric transmission policies bring numerous benefits, most importantly lowering costs for consumers through competitive bidding. Independent transmission developers bring the potential for innovative designs and lower cost approaches. With competition, regulators have more price benchmarks, making it easier to evaluate what is truly cost-effective. Additional potential benefits include improved reliability and resilience, faster project development, reduction of utility monopoly market power, better regional coordination, support for clean energy integration, and improved transparency and accountability.###

