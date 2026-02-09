Jack Canfield, Co-Creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, Joins ‘Pillars of Power’ Documentary Featuring Thought Leaders

Jack Canfield shaking hands with CEO Moe Rock Jack Canfield filming with Producer Dawna Campbell

Bestselling Author and Success Principles Expert Joins Powerhouse Cast in Landmark Film on Leadership and Inner Power

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division announces that Jack Canfield, co-creator of the iconic Chicken Soup for the Soul series and author of The Success Principles, has joined the cast of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, the groundbreaking documentary set for global release in 2026.

Canfield joins an extraordinary roster of thought leaders including previously announced luminaries Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, John Assaraf, Sharon Lechter, Ken Honda, and Sonia Choquette, alongside transformational healer Jerry Sargeant and spiritual master Jagadeesh Paramahangsa.

With more than 500 million books sold worldwide in over 40 languages, Canfield has spent decades teaching millions how to transform their lives through principles of personal responsibility, clarity, and unwavering commitment to their dreams. His influence spans generations, from corporate executives to educators to individuals seeking to unlock their highest potential.

"Jack Canfield represents the gold standard in personal development," says Moe Rock, Grammy-nominated executive producer and co-director of Pillars of Power. "His work has touched more lives than perhaps any other living voice in the field of human potential. Having him join this project elevates the conversation to a place where legacy meets transformation."

The documentary, executive produced and co-directed by Rock and Dawna Campbell, challenges conventional success models by exploring five foundational pillars: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality. Rather than celebrating external achievement alone, the film asks a deeper question: What does it mean to build greatness from the inside out?

"This project goes beyond motivational content," adds Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of its Film Division. "We're creating a blueprint for conscious leadership in an era that desperately needs it. Jack's decades of research into what truly creates lasting success makes him an essential voice in this dialogue."

Canfield's participation brings a unique lens to the documentary. Where many focus on tactics and strategies, his work explores the internal shifts required for sustainable transformation. From his early days training corporate America to his current role mentoring entrepreneurs and change-makers globally, Canfield has consistently championed the idea that success begins with self-mastery.

The documentary draws on both cutting-edge neuroscience and timeless spiritual principles, featuring additional voices including Dr. Jeffrey Fannin, Dan Clark, and Sonia Choquette, creating what early viewers are calling a "transformational media event."

"What sets Pillars of Power apart is its refusal to offer easy answers," Rock explains. "We're not presenting a formula. We're inviting viewers into a conversation about what it means to lead from authenticity, to build wealth without losing your soul, to cultivate relationships rooted in truth, and to access the kind of power that changes everything."

For Canfield, whose work has always emphasized the connection between mindset, action, and results, the documentary represents an opportunity to contribute to a larger cultural shift.

"I thought what you're doing, what this movie is doing, is worth doing," Canfield explains. "If I can be helpful to that, participate in it, add some value to it, that aligns with my life purpose: to inspire and empower people to live their highest vision. I believe this movie does exactly that."

Structured around five foundational pillars (Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality), the documentary doesn't simply profile its featured experts. It weaves their insights into a cohesive exploration of how ancient wisdom and modern science converge across each pillar to reveal what truly creates lasting greatness.

"Each pillar represents a dimension of power that most people never fully access," says Grammy-nominated Campbell. "When you align all five (your finances, your relationships, your physical vitality, your mental clarity, and your spiritual connection), you stop chasing success and start embodying it. That's the shift this film is designed to catalyze."

With momentum building ahead of its premiere, Pillars of Power is being recognized as more than a documentary. It's a cultural moment. The convergence of voices like Canfield, rarely captured in a single project, signals a broader shift in how we understand success, leadership, and human potential.

About Jack Canfield

Jack Canfield is the co-creator of the billion-dollar Chicken Soup for the Soul publishing empire and bestselling author of The Success Principles: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be. With more than 500 million books sold worldwide in over 40 languages, Jack is recognized as one of the world's leading experts in personal development and peak performance. From his early days teaching inner-city high school students to his current role as founder and chairman of the Canfield Training Group, Jack has devoted over 40 years to helping entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, and individuals from all walks of life achieve their highest potential. He has conducted more than 2,500 workshops and seminars globally, trained over 4,100 success principles trainers in 115 countries, and has been featured on major media outlets including Oprah, Larry King Live, The Today Show, and Fox & Friends. For more information, visit www.jackcanfield.com.



About Pillars of Power

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is a Los Angeles Tribune documentary featuring world-renowned experts Jack Canfield, Dr. Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, Sharon Lechter, Ken Honda, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, Jerry Sargeant, and other thought leaders who reveal the hidden secrets behind achieving greatness across five pillars of life: money, relationships, health, mental wellness, and spirituality. The film illuminates paths to extraordinary success by fusing spiritual wisdom, leadership principles, and scientific insights to help viewers unlock their full potential and live a life of true abundance. www.thepillarsofpower.com

