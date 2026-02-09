Federal Trade Commission and Department of Labor Take Action on PBM Abuses on the Heels of Congress Acting

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

Statement from Ted Okon, MBA, Executive Director of COA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Thanks to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Labor (DoL), we are seeing much-needed progress on reining in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) abuses”. The settlement that the FTC reached with Express Scripts sets a precedent, acknowledging in the public record what COA has long been saying – that PBMs have raised costs, restricted access to care, and destabilized independent community oncology practices. The DoL is also making progress in this space, proposing regulation that would hold PBMs accountable by shining a light on rebates, compensation, and other transactions.COA and its members have been sounding the alarm on PBMs for nearly a decade and progress is finally being made. Just last week, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA) that includes critical first-start PBM reforms. Now, the FTC settlement and DoL proposal are addressing more of the concerns that COA has expressed to lawmakers, including a ban on spread pricing, the delinking of plan sponsor fees from list price, and basing drug costs on net price so discounts are applied upfront. These actions, and more, are essential to keeping the doors of independent community oncology practices and pharmacies across the country open while lowering the price of critical drugs for patients.For years, practices and pharmacies have been strongarmed by PBMs into accepting contracts that reimburse them below the cost of business, causing them to lose money every time they treat a patient. Under the proposed regulation, PBMs would be required to disclose rebates from drug manufacturers, the compensation received when the price paid by the plan for a prescription drug exceeds the amount reimbursed to the pharmacy, and any payments recouped from pharmacies in connection with prescription drugs dispensed in the plan. This is a fantastic step to leveling the playing field for independent practices who provide lifesaving care to their communities at a low cost.As the effects of the FTC settlement play out and the DoL proposal is considered, COA urges policymakers to keep their eye on the ball. PBMs have skirted regulation for decades and will not give up ill-gotten gains easily. Congress simply needs to do more. COA will continue to educate policymakers at the state and federal levels on the importance of comprehensive, sensible PBM regulation.###About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA)The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more at www.communityoncology.org

