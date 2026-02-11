Coach and Consultant Catherine Oleksiw of Measured Transitions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Oleksiw, PhD is the founder of Measured Transitions, a coaching and consulting practice. Now when you really examine it, that name helps people understand just what she does, develops tools and systems that help organizations to evaluate their goals and outcomes, and then map out steps to change the trajectory of success. Her business card says it all: Focus. Measure. Change. Her Ph.D. is in Educational Psychology: Measurement & Evaluation and is from Columbia University in New York City. Clearly this woman has top credentials to support diverse organizational and program needs, as well as the change management function overall.

In this next leg of her extended series, Dr. O will focus on a deeply personal subject: loss. Dr. O will discuss different scenarios in our lives and in our careers that can be viewed as a loss, whether it is the lack of a job, or an unfamiliar position, and how to deal more effectively with the transition. She will address the stages of grief and how we work through them, whether the loss is more of a personal or professional occurrence.

As Dr. O. began training clients in the implementation and ongoing use of programs and systems, she realized that she was coaching her clients, too, in cultivating an accountability mindset. To further develop her coaching skills, she studied at a coaching school accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). She has now held the ICF Professional Coach Certification for over ten years. Her work as a coach has grown, and she has taken on career coaching work as well as leadership coaching engagements.

“My work is always layered. With the same client, I might have one-on-one sessions with senior management, do group coaching with the work team, and engage top-level directors or even the C-suite. I support everyone in the organization in getting more comfortable with new systems and the related processes and procedures. I also hold space for those who are facing new situations—ranging from post-graduate career moves to working in a higher executive capacity for the first time.”

Her insights are particularly useful in a tight economy when layoffs can outnumber new job openings, and people who once held long-term or high-power positions are suddenly estranged. Dr. O is also adept as a keynote speaker, addressing topics such as the ABCs of Measurement and Evaluation and how to align new programs with your mission.

Catherine O. stresses that while her expertise is in measuring change and evaluating program success, she does not just hand over a report and leave. She stays very involved in each client relationship. She applies a mix of methods when measuring success including surveys, statistical analyses, and qualitative tools like focus groups and interviews. It’s all part of the very thorough and disciplined approach that she undertakes. The resulting data stimulates new and meaningful conversations.

Take this opportunity to listen to, and learn from, a subject matter expert in measurement and systems thinking. She is an expert who embraces the power of numbers within the context of the hopes and dreams of real people doing their best for the organization and themselves.

In her series of radio interviews, Dr. O has proven to be an informative and engaging guest. She has addressed many topics related to the distinct aspects of her business and even discussed personal ventures. This time, she is looking at the coaching side of her practice once again, with tips for when the lines blur between a career coach, leadership coach, and a grief coach.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Catherine Oleksiw in a multi-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday February 5th at 1pm Eastern, and with Jim Masters on Thursday March 5th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-4-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-coach-and/id1785721253?i=1000748875910

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-4-close-up-radio-welcomes-321740002/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/54Xi0xkRphntAqaEt2cFgy

For more Information about Catherine please visit www.measuredtransitions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.