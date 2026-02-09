Female Engineer Breaks Silence on Patriarchal Abuse in the Profession

New memoir exposes the human cost of sexism, burnout and institutional failure across three decades in engineering.

TIPPERARY, MUNSTER, IRELAND, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Confessions of a Female Engineer by Regina Kellet is a powerful, unflinching account of a woman’s 30-year career in a male-dominated engineering profession and the profound personal cost of systemic misogyny. Despite strong academic credentials and extensive professional experience, the author faced exploitation, silencing, and chronic overwork, ultimately leading to severe burnout, Complex PTSD, financial instability, and homelessness.The book traces how institutional bias, unequal pay, and patriarchal power structures eroded not only her career but her mental health and sense of self. In recounting a near-fatal suicide attempt and the long road to recovery, Kellet challenges readers to confront the real consequences of workplace injustice. Grounded in lived experience, the narrative calls for collective accountability, inclusion, and a re-evaluation of how success, productivity, and human worth are defined.Key Highlights:• A first-hand account of systemic sexism within modern engineering• Exploration of burnout, Complex PTSD, and workplace-related trauma• Examination of power structures and institutional complicity• Reflections on human needs, happiness, and belonging beyond gender• A message of responsibility, unity, and societal changeAbout the Author:Regina Kellet is an engineer with over three decades of experience in the profession. Raised in rural Ireland, she supported herself through higher education, earning two engineering degrees and a master’s in business. Throughout her career, she challenged discriminatory practices and advocated for fairness and inclusion. Confessions of a Female Engineer is both a personal testimony and a social critique, written in the hope of creating awareness, accountability, and meaningful change.

