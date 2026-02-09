Outset PR Wins Best Marketing Agency of 2025 at Coingape’s Crypto Impact Awards

Best Marketing Agency of 2025 at the Coingape Crypto Impact Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outset PR has been named the Best Marketing Agency of 2025 at the Coingape Crypto Impact Awards , an industry-wide program celebrating the people and companies driving real impact in crypto.This year’s awards drew huge attention across the market, with more than 30,000 votes cast across 27 categories.The marketing category included six nominees: Silicon, GrowForce, CLPR Agency, Coinbound, MarketAcross, and Outset PR, with the latter receiving the highest number of votes.Judging was handled by an industry jury that included the founder and CEO of OpenEden, chief marketing executives from Binance, Bitget Wallet, and COTI, as well as the founders of Luna PR and YAP Global, two established agencies in the crypto communications space. Recognition from a panel with that level of experience added further weight to the result.The win comes at a time of an increasing attention to Outset PR across the agency space. Lunar Strategy, ICODA, Blockchain-Ads, Coinbound and several others have referenced it in their own blog posts and roundups over the last few months.2025 was also when the agency started building out analytics and media tracking tools, which all contributed to the accolade it received.One part of the analytics layer behind Outset PR’s work is the syndication map , a system built to track what happens after an article goes live. The map works as a layered graph which shows how individual outlets connect into aggregator feeds and how likely they are to trigger secondary pickups.Each outlet is tracked through its own data card, covering traffic, republications, and overall syndication potential. The current version is used internally, but it’s already being expanded to include more outlets, more aggregators, and richer data.To support this kind of tracking at scale, the team also developed an internal media parser to automate what used to be a slow manual process. Instead of searching for republications one by one, the parser helps collect syndication trails from a single placement and turns distribution analysis into something more structured and repeatable.As more data started coming in, Outset PR began publishing its findings through Outset Data Pulse, a series of reports mapping how crypto media ecosystems evolve across regions. So far, the reports have covered markets including LATAM, the USA, Western and Eastern Europe, and Asia.Alongside this research, the agency has been building a new data product intended to support more informed media decisions. The goal is to give everyone from advertisers and media buyers to publishers and PR teams a tool to assess media performance and plan distribution more efficiently while avoiding wasted time and budget. This work also marks the start of a broader ecosystem of data-driven products developing around the agency’s analytics efforts.Outset PR has also been exploring how visibility is changing in an AI-first environment, where people increasingly discover companies through LLMs and answer engines, not only through search or social feeds.“All of this points in the same direction,” said Mike Ermolaev, founder and CEO of Outset PR. “We still believe PR is a human craft first, but it works much better when it’s backed by clear tracking, solid media intelligence, and systems that help people actually understand where visibility comes from.“In 2026, Outset PR plans to bring its existing tools closer together. The idea is to make media data easier to apply for everyone who plans and runs PR campaigns on a daily basis.About Outset PROutset PR is a data-driven communications agency working with crypto and Web3 companies. It operates in a boutique format, with strategies tailored around each client’s needs rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The team focuses on helping projects get clear, consistent media coverage, while also paying close attention to how that coverage actually spreads and performs.Alongside day-to-day PR work, Outset PR builds internal tools and research frameworks to better understand media distribution, syndication, and visibility across different markets. The agency’s work sits at the intersection of PR, SEO/GEO/AEO, and media analysis, with an emphasis on long-term visibility rather than one-off mentions.Website: https://outsetpr.io X: https://x.com/outsetpr For PR services: contacts@outsetpr.io

