Tony Tenaglier Addresses Modern Work and Meaning in New Book

Work Sucks, But I Like It Podcast Don't Let Life Pass You By: Win the Game of Work and Play

Author and podcast host examines the intersection of discipline, fulfillment, and responsibility as professionals reassess how they work and live.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, columnist, and podcast host Tony Tenaglier is gaining recognition as a thoughtful voice in conversations about modern work and personal responsibility following the release of his recent book, Don’t Let Life Pass You By: Win the Game of Work and Play . The book addresses a growing cultural tension: how individuals can remain engaged in demanding professional lives without losing agency, meaning, or balance.Drawing from psychology, leadership experience, and real-world observations, Tony challenges the idea that fulfillment comes from either career success alone or complete disengagement from work. Instead, the book explores how discipline, awareness, and intentional effort shape both professional and personal outcomes over time.“Too many people are waiting for the perfect conditions to start living,” Tony said. “The reality is that work, discomfort, and responsibility are part of the deal. The question is whether you’re conscious of how you’re playing the game or letting it play you.”The book arrives at a moment when burnout, disengagement, and shifting expectations around work have become central topics across industries. As employees reconsider long-held assumptions about productivity and purpose, Don’t Let Life Pass You By offers a counterpoint to both hustle culture and avoidance narratives by emphasizing ownership over circumstances rather than escape from them.Tony’s voice is informed by a multidisciplinary background that spans engineering, psychology, manufacturing leadership, and wellness. This perspective allows him to bridge practical workplace realities with deeper reflections on motivation, identity, and resilience—an approach that resonates with readers navigating complex careers rather than linear paths.“We don’t need more slogans about loving every minute of what we do or another 5 step process to find happiness,” Tony said. “We need better questions about why we show up, how we respond to friction, and what kind of life our daily choices are actually building.”In addition to his work as an author, Tony hosts the podcast Work Sucks, But I Like It , where he continues to explore these themes through conversations with professionals across industries. Together, the book and podcast position him as an emerging expert on reframing work not as a problem to solve, but as a context in which character, clarity, and fulfillment are developed.As organizations and individuals alike grapple with redefining success, Tony’s work contributes a grounded, experience-based perspective that emphasizes responsibility, reflection, and long-term thinking—qualities increasingly sought in discussions about the future of work.About Tony Tenaglier:Tony Tenaglier is an author, columnist, and podcast host focused on the psychology of work, discipline, and personal development. He is a columnist for Thermal Processing Magazine, a quality manager in the aerospace investment casting industry, and the author of Don’t Let Life Pass You By: Win the Game of Work and Play. Tenaglier hosts the podcast Work Sucks, But I Like It, which explores how people navigate work, responsibility, and meaning in a changing professional landscape.

