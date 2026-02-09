Award-Winning Journalist Deanna Schultz Named Managing Director of The Houston Times and The Dallas Herald Magazines

Los Angeles Tribune Expands Regional Coverage with Launch of Two New Publications Under Schultz's Editorial Leadership

My vision is to bring the depth to magazine journalism, creating content that truly reflects the diverse voices, experiences, and stories that define Texas communities.” — Deanna Schultz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune announces the appointment of Deanna Schultz as Managing Director and Senior Editor of two new flagship publications: The Houston Times Magazine and The Dallas Herald Magazine. The launch marks a significant expansion of the Tribune's regional coverage, bringing award-winning journalism and documentary storytelling to Texas readership.

Schultz brings more than 15 years of distinguished experience in broadcast journalism, documentary filmmaking, and media leadership to her new role. She has held senior editorial positions at NBC-Telemundo, MundoFOX National News, and served as News Director at Univision KXLN-TV in Houston, where under her leadership the station won its first-ever Emmy Awards and a National Association of Hispanic Journalists Award.

She has worked as a Field Producer and Writer for The Weather Channel, field-producing coverage of severe weather events—including the deadly Mayfield, Kentucky, tornadoes—with a focus on delivering timely, accurate information to help audiences make informed, potentially life-saving decisions. She also conducted Spanish-language interviews for The Weather Channel Español.

Her acclaimed documentary work has garnered numerous international awards, including Official Selections at the Lonely Wolf: London International Film Festival, WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, and the San Diego Latino Film Festival. Her documentary "Yoga Therapy for Life" received Exceptional Merit for Viewer Impact at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival, while her bilingual documentary "Un Nuevo Capítulo / A New Chapter" won the Audience Award for Best Short Documentary at the Silicon Beach Film Festival.

"I am honored to lead The Houston Times Magazine and The Dallas Herald Magazine as we launch these vital new platforms for storytelling," said Schultz. "My vision is to bring the depth and authenticity of documentary filmmaking to magazine journalism, creating content that truly reflects the diverse voices, experiences, and stories that define Texas communities. These publications will serve as essential forums for meaningful dialogue, investigative reporting, and the kind of culturally resonant storytelling that connects people across boundaries."

Schultz's bilingual fluency and commitment to serving multicultural audiences positions her uniquely to lead publications that will reflect the rich diversity of Texas readers. The Houston Times Magazine and The Dallas Herald Magazine will feature in-depth profiles, investigative journalism, cultural coverage, and community-focused storytelling, with content available in both English and Spanish.

"Deanna Schultz represents the highest caliber of editorial leadership," said Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune. "Her award-winning track record, bilingual expertise, and innovative approach to multimedia storytelling make her the ideal leader to launch these important new publications. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Tribune family."

Schultz holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maryland, University College, and is a member of the International Documentary Association, NALIP, and Women in Media.

About The Los Angeles Tribune

The Los Angeles Tribune is a leading multimedia news organization dedicated to delivering comprehensive, independent journalism across the globe. With a commitment to journalistic excellence and community service, the Tribune provides in-depth coverage of news, politics, culture, and human interest stories that matter to diverse audiences. Through its expanding network of regional publications and digital platforms, the Tribune serves readers in both English and Spanish, reflecting the rich cultural fabric of the communities it covers. The Los Angeles Tribune maintains the highest standards of editorial integrity while embracing innovation in storytelling across print, digital, film, book publishing, podcasting, speaking, and additional multimedia formats. For more information, visit https://thelosangelestribune.com.

About The Houston Times Magazine

The Houston Times Magazine is a new publication under The Los Angeles Tribune umbrella, dedicated to delivering award-winning journalism, investigative reporting, and culturally resonant storytelling that reflects the diverse communities of Houston and surrounding regions. Under the direction of Managing Director and Senior Editor Deanna Schultz, the magazine brings a documentary filmmaker's eye to long-form journalism, offering in-depth profiles, community-focused coverage, and bilingual content that serves Houston's multicultural readership. The Houston Times Magazine is committed to amplifying authentic voices and stories that matter to Texans.

About The Dallas Herald Magazine

The Dallas Herald Magazine is a new publication under The Los Angeles Tribune umbrella, committed to excellence in journalism and meaningful community engagement through comprehensive coverage of Dallas-Fort Worth area news, culture, and human interest stories. Under the direction of Managing Director and Senior Editor Deanna Schultz, the magazine combines investigative rigor with compelling narrative storytelling, delivering content in both English and Spanish that reflects the dynamic character of North Texas communities. The Dallas Herald Magazine upholds the highest standards of editorial integrity while embracing innovative approaches to regional journalism.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.