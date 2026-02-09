Busbar Insulation & Thermal Management Materials Market USD 4.3 Billion by 2036 as Electrification AI Infrastructure

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, United States – 2026 — The global busbar insulation & thermal management materials market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 4.3 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, according to analysis from Future Market Insights (FMI). The expansion reflects rising power densities across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and AI-driven data centers, where conventional cabling is increasingly replaced by laminated busbar architectures and advanced insulation systems.

Market Context: Rising Power Density Reshapes Material Requirements

Industry leaders are scaling infrastructure and material capabilities to meet the thermal and electrical demands of next-generation power distribution. Busbar insulation materials are no longer specified solely for dielectric separation; they are increasingly engineered as integrated thermal-electrical systems that manage heat, vibration, and electromagnetic interference in compact, high-current environments.

This shift is particularly evident in electric vehicle powertrains, hyperscale data centers, and grid-scale renewable installations, where operating voltages and current loads continue to rise.

Data Centers and AI Workloads Drive High-Current Busbar Innovation

In the data center sector, the expansion of high-density AI workloads is reshaping power delivery architectures. Hardware platforms such as TE Connectivity’s BB1000 PSU output power connector, engineered for 1,000-ampere-plus requirements under the Open Rack v3 architecture, illustrate the growing reliance on laminated busbars paired with advanced insulation.

These systems are designed to manage elevated thermal loads while maintaining compact footprints in liquid-cooled environments, reinforcing the need for low-inductance, high-dielectric, and thermally efficient materials.

Automotive Electrification Intensifies Thermal and Insulation Demands

The automotive industry’s transition toward x-in-1 integrated powertrains and 800-volt electrical architectures is significantly raising material performance thresholds. High-voltage EV platforms reduce current and conductor mass but impose stricter requirements for creepage, clearance, and arc prevention.

Material suppliers are responding with specialized solutions. Henkel expanded its portfolio with Loctite SI 5643 and SI 5637, silicone potting compounds designed for thermal transfer in EV onboard chargers and inverters. DuPont has advanced its BETAMATE 2090 technology to enable lower-temperature curing during battery pack assembly, improving both structural integrity and thermal efficiency.

Capital Investments Signal Long-Term Market Confidence

Manufacturers are committing capital to scale production capacity in anticipation of sustained demand. Mersen inaugurated a new European facility in April 2025 and invested an additional USD 20 million in February 2025 to expand laminated busbar output for renewable energy and electric vehicle applications.

Luc Themelin, CEO of Mersen, stated during the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call:

“We are following a roadmap built on attractive end markets, specifically targeting the expansion of our production capacity in laminated busbars to meet the long-term demand in the energy storage and electric vehicle sectors.”

Regional Demand Concentrated in Electrification Hubs

According to FMI, demand is led by North America, Western Europe, and East Asia, reflecting large-scale investments in EV manufacturing, grid modernization, and data center expansion.

United States: Growth is supported by localized battery manufacturing and energy storage capacity expansion, alongside AI-driven data center deployment.

United Kingdom and Germany: Grid reinforcement initiatives and electrified mobility policies are accelerating adoption of high-voltage busbar systems.

South Korea: Advanced battery safety architectures and high-voltage integration strategies are driving demand for next-generation insulation materials.

Market Segmentation Highlights Material and End-Use Shifts

FMI analysis indicates that polyimide and high-temperature films account for 33% of the material segment, driven by their ability to maintain dielectric strength and thermal stability in space-constrained environments exceeding 250°C.

By function, primary electrical insulation represents 36% of market share, underscoring its role as the foundational safety barrier in high-voltage systems. By end use, EV battery busbars dominate with a 52% share, reflecting rapid growth in battery production volumes and higher material intensity per vehicle.

Regulatory and Sustainability Pressures Influence Material Choices

Regulatory scrutiny is accelerating material innovation. PFAS reporting requirements in the United States, combined with raw material sourcing mandates under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, are prompting manufacturers to develop fluorine-free insulation solutions and diversify supply chains. These shifts are reshaping R&D priorities toward compliant, high-performance alternatives without compromising thermal or electrical performance.

Outlook: Integrated Thermal-Electrical Systems Define the Next Decade

FMI projects that the busbar insulation & thermal management materials market will continue transitioning toward integrated systems that combine electrical isolation and heat dissipation within a single material platform. As electrification deepens across transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure, material performance will increasingly function as a system-level enabler rather than a passive component.

