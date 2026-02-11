Parabellum Investments sells BPO leader Parseq to Paragon Group

Rami Cassis, principal of Parabellum Investments

Parabellum Investments has sold Parseq to Paragon Group, following years of bumper growth in Parseq's leading back-office and payments solution business.

Comparing the Parseq of today to the business we acquired in 2007, it is just remarkable to see how the company has transformed – and it has been a real privilege to be a part of its journey.” — Rami Cassis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parabellum Investments has today announced the sale of BPO leader Parseq to global business services provider Paragon Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Based in Hellaby, South Yorkshire, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) specialist Parseq provides outsourced workflow and technical solutions for document, financial, and payment processing organisations. Parabellum Investments, the family office of turnaround investor Rami Cassis , acquired its majority stake in the business in 2007 after it was sold as a corporate disposal, at which point it had a 15-person team.The deal with Paragon provides a natural home for Parseq’s back-office and payments operations business, which has grown from £11mn to £25mn in revenue over the last three years. Prior to the Paragon deal, Cassis and Parabellum Investments sold Parseq’s contact centre arm in 2018, having overseen the growth of the combined business to £65mn in turnover in the late 2010s.Led by CEO Craig Naylor-Smith, with Cassis as chairman, Parseq has grown to over 300 employees, making it one of South Yorkshire’s largest employers. Its client base now includes household names such as BT and EE, as well as most of the UK’s high street banks, including HSBC.Over the last two decades, the business’s key milestones have included:• Opening five offices globally, with footprints in Bulgaria and India, alongside its UK locations.• Being the primary data services provider for the 2021 UK Census.• Growing to become the largest BACS and cheque payments processor in the UK.• Processing over £36bn in payments and digitising 70mn documents annually for over 75 international clients.• Winning multiple industry awards, including 2020's Company to Watch for Excellence (GSA Professional Awards), 2022's Employer of the Year (GSA Professional Awards), and 2022's Editor's Choice Award (Document Manager Awards).Operating across 26 countries worldwide, Paragon is a leading global business services provider specialising in brand and outsourced services. The deal will provide Parseq with a platform for continued growth, enabling it to tap into Paragon’s wider expertise and network.Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO of Parseq, said: “Joining Paragon is a significant milestone that directly benefits our clients. By combining our strengths, we’re able to scale our back-office and payment solutions onto a global stage. This isn’t just about growth; it’s about giving our clients the international reach they need without ever compromising on the rigorous security and service standards they’ve come to expect from Parseq”, adding that “The business has grown significantly under Parabellum’s stewardship, and we could not have done it without Rami and the team.”Rami Cassis, principal of Parabellum Investments, said: "Comparing the Parseq of today to the business we acquired in 2007, it is just remarkable to see how the company has transformed – and it has been a real privilege to be a part of its journey."Having seen Parseq’s growth from the very beginning, it is a bittersweet goodbye. However, it is made easier knowing that there couldn't be a better home for Parseq's team and clients alike than Paragon. Paragon's multi-channel offering and global reach are truly impressive, and I wish all parties the very best in this new partnership."###About Rami CassisRami Cassis is an international turnaround investor and interim CEO. He is principal of Parabellum Investments, his family office that invests in mid-market firms worldwide.For more information, visit https://ramicassis.com About Parabellum InvestmentsParabellum Investments, the family office of Rami Cassis, owns a portfolio of companies across enterprise software, business and IT services, life sciences, and fintech. The firm deploys its own capital to acquire majority control of companies in these sectors worldwide.For more information, visit https://parabelluminvestments.com

