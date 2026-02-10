Business Awards UK - 2026 Dentistry Awards Celebrate Clinical Excellence

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Dentistry Awards , recognising outstanding dental professionals, practices, and organisations whose work reflects clinical excellence, innovation, patient-centred care, and long-term commitment to quality within UK dentistry.The awards highlight achievements across a broad spectrum of dental disciplines, celebrating those who have demonstrated consistency, professionalism, and meaningful impact within their practices and specialist fields.Business Awards UK 2026 Dentistry Awards Winners• Dental Implant Specialist of the Year – Dr Dilan Taylor BDS(Lon) PGDIP PDC, DNP Dent Limited• Dental Team of the Year – Dental by Design• Orthodontist of the Year – Pear Tree Dental• Dentist of the Year – River Mole Dental• Innovation in Dentistry – Mobile Scanning Service Ltd (T/A Dental Scanning Services)• Dental Lab of the Year – Smiles Better• Rising Star Award – Dhiman Dental• Cosmetic Dentist of the Year – Dr Alex Dyer• Best Dental Practice – Iconic Smiles• Environmental Sustainability in Dentistry – The Dental Design StudioBusiness Awards UK 2026 Dentistry Awards Finalists• Cosmetic Dentist of the Year – Dental by Design• Innovation in Dentistry – Dental & Wellness• Rising Star Award – Dr Alex Dyer• Best Dental Practice – York House Dental Practice• Environmental Sustainability in Dentistry – Biddulph Dental Care• Dental Team of the Year – Dental Therapy Group• Dentist of the Year – The Dental Design Studio• Dental Implant Specialist of the Year – Dental by DesignThe achievements recognised through the 2026 Dentistry Awards reflect the evolving demands of modern dental care. Across clinical practice, leadership, and specialist services, those recognised have demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering high standards while adapting to changing patient expectations, regulatory requirements, and advances in technology.This year’s awards place particular emphasis on communication, patient experience, and the ability to deliver complex care with clarity and reassurance. Many of the recognised organisations and individuals operate within challenging clinical environments, balancing technical excellence with empathy, accessibility, and long-term patient outcomes.The awards also acknowledge the importance of sustainable practice growth, team stability, and responsible innovation. Whether through improved access to diagnostics, environmentally conscious operations, or investment in training and professional development, the recognised achievements reflect dentistry delivered with integrity, accountability, and care. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their success and contribution to the continued strength and professionalism of the UK dental sector.

