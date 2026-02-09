Minister Buti Manamela receives final report of Stabilisation and Governance Support Team

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela received the final report of the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team (SGST) to the College of Cape Town (CCT). The support team was appointed by the Minister to investigate allegations of management breakdowns, maladministration and institutional instability at the college.

The SGST was appointed in terms of section 46(1) of the Continuing Education and Training Act (Act 16 of 2006), to restore institutional stability, rebuild trust in governance and ensure continuity of teaching and learning at the CCT. The terms of reference of the team extended to examine the impact of these matters on the academic project and student welfare at the college and went beyond fact-finding to include the identification of measures necessary to stabilise governance and management at the institution.

Accordingly, the Minister, received the report and a detailed briefing by the SGST on the work undertaken in the past few months. Following the extensive briefing, the Minister will apply his mind to the contents of the report, consider its recommendations and make a decision on a way forward that is in the best interest of the college and its academic mandate.

The Minister reiterates his statement that his actions in response to the report will be guided by the evidence and recommendations coming out of the process. Minister Manamela has also emphasised that he will act firmly and decisively, in the interest of the college and its students and staff. Today, 5 February 2026, the Minister shared the report with the Council of the CCT as well as the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training.

Finally, the Minister has thanked the SGST, led by Advocate JB Skosana, for the diligence, professionalism and participatory approach with which it carried out its mandate. The Minister will communicate his decisions on the College of Cape Town in due course.

