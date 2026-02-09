Eastern Cape Health updates on food poisoning incident in Msintsi

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirms that four of the seven children who were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on the 7th of February 2026 following a suspected food poisoning incident in Msintsi near the WSU Fort Jackson area have been treated and discharged in good condition, while one child remains hospitalised at Frere Hospital, kuGompo where he is receiving specialised critical care.

Tragically, two children have passed away despite medical intervention. The children, all boys aged between 2 and 6 years, presented at the hospital at approximately 13h00 with symptoms including weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness.

The Department immediately activated its emergency clinical and outbreak response protocols. The Buffalo City Metro Health District outbreak response and Environmental Health teams were promptly deployed and worked alongside clinical staff and hospital management at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital. The Acting Chief Executive Officer and the DDG for Clinical Services, Dr Xamlashe, were on site to oversee and coordinate the response.

Clinical specimens have been collected as part of investigations to determine the cause of the illness. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on the deceased to assist in establishing the exact cause of death. Response teams further conducted site visits in Msintsi, where they met with affected families, the ward councillor and the ward committee. A detailed history was obtained, indicating that the children had consumed various food items, including instant porridge, rice, chips and sweets. Food samples have been collected for laboratory testing.

As a precautionary public health measure, a local spaza shop has been instructed by Environmental Health Practitioners to temporarily close pending formal inspection. The Department is working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality as part of a coordinated multi-sectoral investigation.

The Department continues to provide clinical, environmental health and psychosocial support to the affected families and will maintain ongoing monitoring and follow-up visits within the community while investigations continue.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that every effort is being made to determine the source of the incident and safeguard the health of the community.

Further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.

