President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Mr Dipak Patel as Deputy Chairperson of Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Dipak Patel as Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission.

Mr Patel’s designation as Deputy Chairperson forms part of strengthening the Commission’s work on climate finance, investment mobilisation and the delivery of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition objectives.

President Ramaphosa, who chairs the Commission, appointed members of the inaugural Presidential Climate Commission in December 2020.

The Commission is an independent, statutory, multistakeholder body that oversees and facilitates South Africa’s just and equitable transition towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy.

President Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Patel as Deputy Chairperson for a tenure from 2026 to 2030 in terms of Section 10 (8) of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No 22 of 2024).

Mr Patel is an experienced professional with expertise in production management, process engineering, climate finance, and investment banking, and has strong networks across the business and public sectors.

He previously served as a Senior Advisor: Climate Finance and Innovation to the Presidential Climate Commission.

Earlier this year, President Ramaphosa announced the appointment of 25 new commissioners.

The President thanks Mr Patel for availing himself for this role and wishes him and fellow commissioners well in their critical national undertaking.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates